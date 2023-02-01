Charlotte 49ers women's basketball is back on the road to the University of South Florida to face off against Florida International University (FIU) on Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. The 49ers are coming into this matchup with a 9-10 overall record and a 5-5 Conference USA record after defeating Rice 66-61.
Thursday's morning matchup is the second meeting against FIU this season for the 49ers, with the Panthers taking the victory in the first game 71-63 in early January. Charlotte is on a two-game winning streak and looking to improve after a weekend break.
"We took advantage of the bye weekend and gave our team some time off," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "Coming off two big home games where we played very well and trying to bring that momentum with us on the road is going to be important for us."
FIU is 10-10 overall with a 5-6 conference record. They currently hold a two-game losing streak, opposite of the 49ers.
49ers to watch
Dazia Lawerence, Guard: In her game against Rice, Lawerence finished with double-figures, putting up 21 points and a career-best of 80% shooting from the field. Having scored a game-high 27 last time against FIU, Lawerence will be looking to stay hot on the offensive side of the ball.
Jada McMillian, Guard: With 18 points against Rice, McMillian aims for a repeat performance. With McMillian out during the first matchup against FIU in January, she will provide a new look to the team that the Panthers did not experience in the previous bout.
Panthers to watch
Maria Torres, Forward: Torres had 10 points and one rebound in their loss to Middle Tennessee State University. In the first matchup against the 49ers, Torres finished with three points and three rebounds. With both figures falling below her averages this season, Torres will likely come out looking for a different outcome.
Kaliah Henderson, Guard: Another FIU player with 10 points in their last game, Henderson is looking to keep up with her performances and scoring for FIU. Henderson leads her team in scoring with 272 points on the season, 60 above any of her teammates. This has given her a points-per-game average of 13.6 this season. Her 10-point performance against Middle Tennessee in their previous game brought her to six consecutive double-digit games. She currently has 15 games scoring in the double-digits this season.
Game day
Tip-off is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami. The game will be available on ESPN+ for viewing.