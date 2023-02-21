Senior Day

Charlotte women's basketball seniors Kameron Roach, Jada McMillian, Mikayla Boykin and Tamia Davis were honored during Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. 

 Photo by Bethany Ivan

The Charlotte women's basketball team hosted Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 18, and fell to Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) in double overtime, 83-79.

Despite the loss, the night remained special as Charlotte paid homage to their seniors: Kameron Roach, Jada McMillian, Mikayla Boykin and Tamia Davis.

All four players contributed a great deal to the program over the years. Last year these four helped the 49ers bring home a Conference USA (C-USA) Championship trophy and earned a trip to the NCAA tournament competing in Bloomington, Ind. 

Here are the legacies each player will leave at Charlotte. 

Kameron Roach

Roach started her collegiate basketball career at the University of Kentucky, where she spent four seasons before jumping to Charlotte. 

Roach was nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald's All-American game. Roach came to Charlotte for the 2021-22 season after playing at Kentucky, where she was named SEC Academic Honor Roll every year. 

In her first season at Charlotte, she scored 57 points, accumulated 283 minutes on the court and helped bring the team a C-USA Championship when Charlotte defeated LA Tech 68-63. This season she has played 64 minutes, with four games remaining. 

Jada McMillian

McMillian has been a vital component of the program, recently becoming the eleventh active player in the NCAA to hit 1,000 points, 500 assists and 4,000 minutes played, which makes her the second player at Charlotte to achieve the feat. 

Throughout her career, McMillian has been named to the All-Conference USA First Team, All-Conference USA Defensive Team, All-Conference USA Honorable Mention and C-USA Preseason Team.  

This season, her most notable performance was when she put up 25 points against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which helped the 49ers take home an 85-79 win.  

McMillian is nearing a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and averaging 6.50 assists per game, making her No. 1 in the C-USA. She is currently averaging 12.8 points per game. 

Mikayla Boykin

Boykin joined the 49ers in the 2021-22 season after playing four years at Duke. During Boykin's first year at Charlotte, she earned the honors of C-USA All-Tournament Team and All-Conference USA Second Team. 

This season, Boykin scored 30 points against Appalachian State University, ultimately helping Charlotte secure their first win of the season, 98-94. Last season Boykin averaged 13.2 points per game, and this season, she averaged 15.6 points before suffering a career-ending ACL tear. 

Tamia Davis

Davis started her collegiate career at the University of Kansas but eventually transferred to Charlotte for the 2020-21 season. Before college, she was recognized as a standout player, ranked No. 44 nationally, and had a 90 rating by ESPNW. 

She has played 489 minutes, averaging five points per game this season. She recorded a season-high 14 points against North Texas University, helping lead the team to a 69-61 win on Feb. 11.

Next up

Charlotte starts the season's final stretch with a road trip to Denton, Texas, to take on the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.