The Charlotte women's basketball team hosted Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 18, and fell to Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) in double overtime, 83-79.
Despite the loss, the night remained special as Charlotte paid homage to their seniors: Kameron Roach, Jada McMillian, Mikayla Boykin and Tamia Davis.
Seniors thank you again for everything you have done for this program🫶 we enjoyed watching you all on and off the court pic.twitter.com/N9PJy1iRgn— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 20, 2023
All four players contributed a great deal to the program over the years. Last year these four helped the 49ers bring home a Conference USA (C-USA) Championship trophy and earned a trip to the NCAA tournament competing in Bloomington, Ind.
Here are the legacies each player will leave at Charlotte.
Kameron Roach
Roach started her collegiate basketball career at the University of Kentucky, where she spent four seasons before jumping to Charlotte.
Happy Senior Week to our senior guard Kameron thank you for all you have done for our program 🤙💚 @KameronRoach pic.twitter.com/INp5dj7zBt— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 14, 2023
Roach was nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald's All-American game. Roach came to Charlotte for the 2021-22 season after playing at Kentucky, where she was named SEC Academic Honor Roll every year.
In her first season at Charlotte, she scored 57 points, accumulated 283 minutes on the court and helped bring the team a C-USA Championship when Charlotte defeated LA Tech 68-63. This season she has played 64 minutes, with four games remaining.
Jada McMillian
McMillian has been a vital component of the program, recently becoming the eleventh active player in the NCAA to hit 1,000 points, 500 assists and 4,000 minutes played, which makes her the second player at Charlotte to achieve the feat.
ICYMI: Jada became the 11th active player to hit 4,000 minutes…. 1,000 points AND 500 career assists last Saturday‼️Join us tomorrow for Senior Day at 2pm vs. LA Tech pic.twitter.com/yy3S8YO3qs— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 17, 2023
Throughout her career, McMillian has been named to the All-Conference USA First Team, All-Conference USA Defensive Team, All-Conference USA Honorable Mention and C-USA Preseason Team.
This season, her most notable performance was when she put up 25 points against the University of Alabama at Birmingham, which helped the 49ers take home an 85-79 win.
McMillian is nearing a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio and averaging 6.50 assists per game, making her No. 1 in the C-USA. She is currently averaging 12.8 points per game.
Mikayla Boykin
Boykin joined the 49ers in the 2021-22 season after playing four years at Duke. During Boykin's first year at Charlotte, she earned the honors of C-USA All-Tournament Team and All-Conference USA Second Team.
Meet Our Niners🤙Meet fifth year Mikayla Boykin from Clinton, NC 🏀‼️ pic.twitter.com/BcEKwdctKW— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) July 27, 2022
This season, Boykin scored 30 points against Appalachian State University, ultimately helping Charlotte secure their first win of the season, 98-94. Last season Boykin averaged 13.2 points per game, and this season, she averaged 15.6 points before suffering a career-ending ACL tear.
Tamia Davis
Davis started her collegiate career at the University of Kansas but eventually transferred to Charlotte for the 2020-21 season. Before college, she was recognized as a standout player, ranked No. 44 nationally, and had a 90 rating by ESPNW.
Happy Senior Week to our senior guard Tamia thank you for all you have done for our program 🤙💚 pic.twitter.com/7t2lhopcKZ— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) February 13, 2023
She has played 489 minutes, averaging five points per game this season. She recorded a season-high 14 points against North Texas University, helping lead the team to a 69-61 win on Feb. 11.
Next up
Charlotte starts the season's final stretch with a road trip to Denton, Texas, to take on the North Texas Mean Green on Thursday, Feb. 23. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.