The Charlotte women's basketball team took a loss to the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders 84-53 in the quarterfinals of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament on March 9.
The No. 9 seed 49ers in the C-USA faced the Blue Raiders, who entered the bracket as the No. 1 seed.
Despite three 49ers scoring double-digit figures, Charlotte struggled to make up for the two Blue Raiders who combined for 45 points.
"I thought Middle played really well, and we didn't play our best," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "When two games come together like that, it's certainly not a favorable outcome. Our kids fought to the end, and I'm proud of them for that. Effort has never been an issue for this team."
First quarter
The first three minutes counted for consistent back-to-back plays from both teams. The 49ers saw their first two points through forward Keanna Rembert following a three-pointer from the Blue Raiders.
A layup in the paint by forward Mya McGraw put the 49ers down by one, 8-7 with seven minutes left in the quarter.
The Blue Raiders kept the 49ers quiet for four minutes, advancing their score 16-7 with three minutes left on the clock.
Charlotte guard Dazia Lawrence broke the silence by making two free throws. The quarter ended with the 49ers down 20-13.
Second quarter
Lawrence opened the second quarter for the 49ers with a layup, followed by another by Rembert. The Blue Raiders answered with a layup of their own.
Forward Tracey Hueston was sent to the line and successfully made both free throws. Charlotte trailed 24-19 with six minutes left.
Blue Raider guard Savannah Wheeler went on a shooting streak to bring the Raiders on top 40-21 with two minutes left until the half.
Hueston was the last to score for the 49ers in the first half with a layup and went into the break down by 21 points, 46-25.
Third quarter
Wheeler did not stop her fight for the Raiders, being the first to score in the third. The 49ers got immediate help from Lawrence and McGraw to put up points in the paint.
A jumper by Rembert put the 49ers at 33 points with five minutes left in the quarter, still behind by 20.
Free throws and three-pointers by Wheeler helped close the quarter and put Charlotte down 67-39.
Fourth quarter
The 49ers opened the last quarter with a steal by Aylesha Wade, followed by a jumper in the paint by McGraw.
Two good free throws by McGraw put the 49ers down by 29 points with seven minutes left on the clock.
Charlotte went on a dry streak, having no points added in three minutes. The Blue Raiders took this opportunity to stretch the lead to 81-45.
Rembert was the last to score for the 49ers with four good free throws in the final two minutes. The 49ers failed to close the gap and dropped the match with a final score of 84-53.
Season result
With the loss, the 49ers finish the season 12-19 overall and 7-13 in conference play. Both results are their lowest win percentages since the 2000-2001 season, when they finished 10-18 overall and 5-11 in conference play.