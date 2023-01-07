The Charlotte women's basketball team, facing major injury issues, became too careless with the ball as the team committed 29 turnovers in a 71-63 loss to the FIU Panthers in Halton Arena on Jan. 5.
With the win, FIU moved to 7-5 on the year with a 2-1 Conference USA (C-USA) record, while the 49ers fell to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the C-USA.
"I'm super proud of our kids and the way they fought," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "We faced incredible adversity tonight with multiple players out of the lineup. I thought our kids did everything they could to stay in the game, stay positive and ultimately, we had an opportunity to win this game. We were very young tonight, and the number one thing we need to focus on is that our kids fought hard under incredible adversity, and we were close."
Charlotte was down their only two returning starters from their C-USA Championship run last year; with Mikayla Boykin having to retire due to an injury back in December and Jada McMillian going down with a leg injury last game, the team was without a true point guard.
First quarter
Charlotte got a fast start against the Panthers, going up 5-0 early after Dazia Lawrence hit the opening shot, followed by a Jacee Busick corner three. FIU responded, taking a 6-5 lead on a three by Maria Torres.
Lawrence drained a three for Charlotte to put them ahead 12-10, but over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Panthers went on a 5-0 scoring run to take a 15-12 lead into the break.
FIU brought out the full-court press defense from the opening tip, making Charlotte get up the court on every possession forcing the 49ers to commit eight turnovers in the opening quarter.
Second quarter
The Panthers' defense was unrelenting through the break forcing another eight turnovers in the second quarter, allowing FIU to put up 12 more shots than Charlotte in the quarter.
The 49ers capitalized on their opportunities when they had them shooting 71.4% from the field to keep the game within reach.
Lawrence opened up the quarter with the first bucket again, and Charlotte claimed a slim 25-24 lead on Tamia Davis' jump shot with 1:39 left in the opening half.
FIU went on a 9-0 run to end the half up 33-26.
Third quarter
Lawrence, continuing to score in the game, recorded the opening basket of the third quarter, bringing her total to 16 points.
The third quarter was Charlotte's best-played quarter of the game, with their halftime adjustments working against the press and shooting 70% from the field while forcing the Panthers into 11 turnovers.
Charlotte was able to mount a 9-0 run to take a 37-35 lead with 5:58 left in the quarter. That slim lead was held on through the buzzer as they entered the final quarter up 50-48.
Fourth quarter
The fourth quarter started strong for the 49ers as they battled it out early, taking a 61-55 lead with 5:18 left off of a Kameron Roach layup.
That shot was followed by an FIU timeout that seemed to work in the Panthers' favor. After that, their defense soared back to its first-quarter performance forcing Charlotte into seven turnovers and only giving up two free throws in the final five minutes.
Hope Butera made the layup to put FIU up 65-63 with 1:42 remaining. That lead grew out, ending the game on a 16-2 run in the final five minutes securing the Panthers a 71-63 C-USA win over Charlotte.
Stars of the game
Lawrence stepped up for Charlotte when they needed her most as she stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.
"I've said this all year I think Dazia is one of the best guards in this league. She's had some tough games even tonight, they wanted to make it difficult for her, and they did that, and she scored 27. I think that speaks volumes to who she is and what she can continue to be for this program," said Consuegra.
Mya McGraw had a commanding double-double for the 49ers with 11 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal.
FIU's Tanajah Hayes, a Charlotte native, had a strong performance off the bench scoring 17 points with two rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kaliah Henderson also had a key contribution for the Panthers off the bench scoring 17 points with one rebound, one assist and three steals.
Takeaway
One positive from this game for Charlotte is that players that have not played a lot got good experience against a top-rated defensive team in the country and can use this as a learning experience early in the conference season.
"You hope that this pays off down the road. If we are in this situation again where we don't have J-Mac [McMillian] and rely on really young ball handlers to break some pressure. It hurts to lose, especially at home, because we take a lot of pride in our home court, but we certainly hope we will learn from this," said Consuegra.
Next up
Charlotte hosts the FAU Owls on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. in Halton Arena. FAU is another team that presses the court, so the 49ers will have to learn their lessons quickly on the short turnaround.