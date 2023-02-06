Charlotte women's basketball earned a sizable victory on the road against the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls, going 73-59 in the team's tenth win. The result leaves the 49ers at .476 with a 10-11 record.
Brief trouble in the third quarter could not stop Charlotte from taking home the win, fighting for the lead early on and retaining it until the end.
First quarter
The Owls had a good start against the 49ers, taking the lead on free throws and battling for it intensely after that. FAU led by three six minutes into the match.
Junior Jacee Busick turned the tide in Charlotte's favor with a three-pointer to tie the score with 3:27 to go in the first.
Power player and redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence had a rally in the waning moments, making two jumpers and a free throw with 27 seconds left. Coupled with a sturdy performance from senior Tamia Davis, the Green and White came through to the lead and built an eight-point gap by the end of the quarter.
Second quarter
Charlotte held firm in its position, preventing FAU from progressing while adding to their tally.
Neither side could gain the advantage for the first minutes of the quarter. Fifth-year Jada McMillian made a strong offensive against FAU, scoring five points in 24 seconds after a jumper in the paint at 6:44 – part of a solid seven-point performance in the second.
The McMillian, Lawrence and Davis trio lengthened the gap between the teams in the waning moments of the quarter with three consecutive points scores between them. Charlotte led 40-28 at the end of the half.
Third quarter
Heading into the third, Charlotte sat 40-28 over FAU. The momentum carried over, but a second wind for the Owls threatened to bring them back into the game.
Lawrence continued her previous scoring success, earning ten points during the quarter to make up half of all points Charlotte scored in the third.
However, FAU made a breakthrough in the 49ers' defenses. After reaching a 15-point differential over FAU with a Lawrence layup at 3:20 to go, the Owls' Joiya Maddox orchestrated a counteroffensive that narrowed the deficit to just eight heading into the fourth quarter.
Fourth quarter
McMillian led the effort to finish the job for the 49ers, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter and closing the match in a victory, bookending the first and last Charlotte points of the quarter with a jumper four minutes in and a free throw with 42 seconds remaining in regulation.
Despite multiple attempts, Lawrence made just two points with one jumper.
FAU concluded the match with two free throws from Aniya Hubbard; Charlotte won 73-59, a 14-point difference.
Takeaways
The intense fight brought by the 49er lineup in Lawrence and McMillian carried the day over the Owls. Combining for 44 points, the effort from these two played a substantial role in Charlotte's victory.
Charlotte's victory counters their loss against Florida International University in the previous game, bringing confidence toward the team's efforts amid capable showings in offense and defense.
"I thought we played, for the most part, throughout this game really well on both ends of the ball. We had some players that really stepped up for us today," Head Coach Cara Consuegra said.
Next up
The Charlotte women's basketball team comes home to battle the University of Texas at El Paso Miners at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.
Streaming will be available on ESPN+, while Radio: 730 The Game will offer radio coverage for those who cannot attend.