The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball faces Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech) in Ruston, La., to round out their three-game road stretch. The 49ers are 5-6 on the season with a 1-1 Conference USA (C-USA) record. In their last outing, the 49ers suffered a defeat to Middle Tennessee 71-46, their largest loss since November.
LA Tech is coming in as preseason favorites in C-USA. They hold an 8-4 record (No. 5 in C-USA) and 1-1 in conference play.
The last time the 49ers faced La Tech was in last season's C-USA tournament, where the 49ers beat them 68-63 in the championship game and claimed the title of conference champions.
The 49ers have won the last four matchups facing LA Tech, Charlotte's third-longest (tied) active win streak against conference rivals.
49ers to watch
Dazia Lawrence, Guard: Putting up an uncharacteristically low seven points in the last outing against Middle Tennessee, one of just two single-digit point contests this season, Lawrence is likely looking to improve from her previous performance and become a dominant factor in the game against LA Tech.
Jada McMillian, Guard: The fifth-year guard has stepped into a more prominent leadership role compared to last year and has also seen an increase in touches. With nine points against Middle Tennessee, McMillian led the 49er squad in points and has a chance to do it again but with a higher output level against LA Tech.
Lady Techsters
Keiunna Walker, Guard: The fifth-year player was one of many Lady Techsters with double-digit points as they defeated UTSA, dropping 20 on the night. She moved to No. 20 in Lady Techster's all-time scoring list with this performance.
Lotte Sant, Guard: With two career highs for Sant, five three-pointers and 15 points, she is looking to keep her hot hand going into the matchup against Charlotte. The deep ball threat for the Lady Techsters gives her team more options and the 49ers more to be wary of.
Gametime
The New Year's Eve afternoon matchup will tip-off at 3 p.m. in Karl Malone Court in Ruston, La. The game will be available on CUSA.tv.