Charlotte women's basketball traveled to Houston to take on Rice University on Feb. 25. The 49ers could not recover in the fourth quarter, leading to a 64-52 defeat.
"We're here on Rice's senior night, and I thought they came out with a lot of energy and punch; we just weren't ready for it," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "It's unfortunate that we got off to such a tough start. We were much better on effort and focus in the second half, but obviously, the start really doomed us."
First quarter
Dazia Lawrence got Charlotte's first points on the board after scoring two layups with five minutes remaining in the quarter.
Keanna Rembert made it a one-point game, scoring a layup and bringing the score to 7-6.
Trying to make a comeback before the end of the quarter, Jada McMillian made a two-point jump shot with 40 seconds remaining.
Rice ended the first quarter with a three-pointer, moving into the second with a strong 21-10 lead.
Second quarter
The second quarter started slowly, with Rice ahead by 11 points until a layup by McMillian. This was the beginning of her seven points in the quarter.
With six minutes to go, Lawrence and McMillian both scored from within the three-point arc, narrowing the deficit to 24-16.
Rice had a 7-0 run that put them in a double-digit lead, 31-16. McMillian made three points from a free throw and a jump shot within one minute.
Rembert sent the 49ers into the half with a free throw, putting Charlotte 12 points behind Rice.
Third quarter
At the beginning of the quarter, Lawrence put up four points through a layup and jump shot. Then, Rembert scored seven points, carrying the 49ers through the quarter.
Jacee Busick made her first two points of the game with two free throws, and Lawrence threw two from the line to wrap up the third.
Fourth quarter
Just 17 seconds into the fourth quarter, Lawrence made a three-point jump shot before Aylesha Wade scored her first point with a free throw. These points gave Charlotte last-minute momentum.
Mya McGraw and Lawrence finished on layup attempts, bringing the deficit down to 16.
Charlotte had an 8-0 run with five minutes remaining in the quarter, cutting the deficit down to 10, but Rice secured their win with a minute left after a layup.
Key players
Lawrence posted a team-best 17 points, with Rembert behind her at 13 points and McMillian with 10. Wade recorded a career-high nine rebounds.
Up next
The 49ers will host their final game of the 2022-2023 season on Mar. 2 against the University of Texas at San Antonio. The game will be available to watch live on ESPN+.