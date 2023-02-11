The Charlotte women's basketball team suffered a hard-fought loss against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Halton Arena.
While representing the LGBTQ+ community for Charlotte's pride night celebration, the 49ers held their ground throughout most of the match, and Charlotte overcame a double-digit deficit in the game's final seconds. A pair of layups and free throws from the Miners helped sway the score, 70-64 in their favor.
First half
Dazia Lawrence emerged in the first with a couple of early free throws, followed by layups made by Keanna Rembert and a three-pointer from Jada McMillian to give the Niners a 9-4 lead over the Miners.
Tracey Hueston also made an appearance on the court early, increasing the Charlotte score to 11, while Utep stood at just five at the 4:49 mark for the media timeout.
Coming off the short break, Hueston chased for the rim again with a quick layup, followed by Wade and McMillian ending the quarter with four more points and landing the score at 17-9, eight over UTEP heading into the second quarter.
UTEP controlled the game in the second, finishing with double the scoring on their end at 24 to Charlotte's 12 and taking the over before the break as the score sat at 33-29.
Starting with a 6-2 run by the 49ers, baskets from McMillian, Jacee Busick and Mya McGraw helped snag the lead at 23-13 early in the quarter.
The Miners began their tactical revenge to achieve the quarter. Holding them off comes in the form of a Lawrence three-pointer, which halted UTEP's 8-0 run but was just a small delay in the Miner momentum as they answered with a 12-0 run against the opposition.
Second half
After the halftime pause, UTEP extended the lead to 11 in retaliation to early points in the quarter by Keanna Rembert and McMillian. Halting the 11-0 run by the Miners were a pair of free throws made by Tamia Davis and a string of successful plays by the 49ers.
Davis drained a three with 1:11 left to play in the quarter and gave high hopes for the Niners going into the fourth as they were the ones who held the momentum.
The court looked alive in the fourth as the Niners were hounding for a win. Efficient defense and key plays on offense were able to get Charlotte close at multiple points to clench the lead.
Approaching the midway point in the fourth, Busick converted a three-point play following an offensive board before a lane floater by Wade cut the lead to seven, just 58-51 with 5:17 left on the clock. Wade tallied three more points after a defensive board to cut down the score to five with just 2:49 left.
The duo of Busick and Wade sank a pair of crucial threes for the squad to make it 64-61 before UTEP converted two imperative layups to push the 49er deficit to seven.
Wade then splashed three at the 20-second mark, 68-64 being the score, before UTEP finished the night with a pair of free throws in the last five seconds to end the game at 70-64.
McMillian was a heavy contributor in the fight, as she shot 63% from the field and managed a team-high of 15 points.
She also hit a career-high mark of 40 minutes in play for the Charlotte team.
Another big player for Charlotte was Wade, who scored 11 points for the Niners in the fourth quarter and gave them their biggest comeback of the day. She also was credited with scoring 13 points over the whole stretch, coming off of 5-field goals, two new career highs.
Next matchup
The team strikes back on Saturday afternoon as they wrangle with North Texas down in Halton Arena. This also marks the 49ers annual "Play4Kay" contest, with tipoff set at 4 p.m. on Charlotte's home turf and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.