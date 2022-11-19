The Charlotte 49ers traveled to the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., and took on the North Carolina State University (NC State) Wolfpack, where they lost 96-48 Wednesday, Nov. 16.
"I felt like to open the season, we were really sluggish to start games," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra.
"We were very focused on starting better, and clearly, we did that. I was happy with that growth. We just weren't flying around defensively. We can't win games when we allow our opponents to shoot 70% from the floor. I thought it was a lot of defensive breakdowns. I thought we sprinted back and matched really well, but we didn't communicate. It's a lot of things we can control which are positive, and we'll continue to grow."
Charlotte suffered their first loss of the season, falling 2-1 on the year, while NC State, with the victory, moved to 4-0 on the season.
First quarter
Charlotte got on the board first in the contest, with Dazia Lawrence making a mid-range jumper to go up 2-0. After that, the teams battled back and forth, with neither team getting a significant advantage until the game was tied 13-13 and 4:10 left in the quarter.
The Wolfpack went on a scoring and defensive run, closing the quarter with 13 straight points to lead 26-13 going into the second.
Second quarter
NC State carried their momentum into the second frame as they scored the first seven points to go up 33-13 before Jacee Busick made a three for Charlotte to end the near eight-minute scoring drought.
The teams traded punches the rest of the half, with the Wolfpack leading the 49ers 49-23 when the buzzer rang.
Third quarter
Jada McMillian scored the opening bucket of the second half, making a mid-range jumper to cut into NC State's lead.
Both teams traded points throughout the quarter, scoring 17 points a piece in the third quarter.
Heading into the final quarter, the Wolfpack led 64-40.
Fourth quarter
The 49ers struggled in the fourth, only mustering eight points as the Wolfpack piled on their lead with 30.
After firing on all cylinders throughout the game, NC State cruised to a 96-48 victory, showing why they rank in the top 10 for the NCAA.
Stars of the game
Lawrence, the reigning Conference-USA Player of the Week, guided the way for Charlotte. She led the team in scoring with 18 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out one assist.
NC State's Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes tied for the most points for the team with 15 points, and both added six rebounds as they led their squad to a victory.
Up next
Charlotte returns home Sunday, Nov. 20, taking on Virginia Commonwealth University at 1 p.m. in Halton Arena.