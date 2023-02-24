A fourth-quarter rally by the University of North Texas Mean Green handed the Charlotte women's basketball team a close 66-59 loss on Thursday, Feb. 23. The loss marks Charlotte's 15th on the season, one short of their most losses since the 2017-18 season, and brings them to a .423 record with three games remaining.
First quarter
Charlotte started the contest slow, unable to match the Mean Green offense. Although initially fighting for the lead, the 49ers stalled before long.
The pair of redshirt freshman Keanna Rembert and sophomore Mya McGraw marshaled Charlotte's first points of the game. Rembert made a jumper with 8:33 left in the quarter, followed by McGraw with a layup 49 seconds later to take the lead.
Free throws by both sides swung the lead back and forth until a series of layups and jumpers shifted the match in North Texas' favor once more. By the end of the quarter, Charlotte was down 17-12.
Second quarter
It was Charlotte's turn to take the initiative, and by the end of the second quarter, North Texas' advantage soured to a single point.
Multiple times during the match, Charlotte sat one field goal away from taking the lead. The first came after a layup by junior Tracey Hueston with five minutes to go in the quarter, and then another layup by McGraw with 1:30 on the clock.
Just as North Texas seemed to break away, redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence reeled it back in with an accurate shot on a jumper at two seconds left. Although holding their own, the Mean Green led 27-26 heading into halftime.
Third quarter
A close, intense fight ensued in the third quarter, with neither team succumbing to the pressure as Charlotte took the lead.
After bringing the match to within striking distance, Lawrence jumped at the opportunity to score when it presented itself 16 seconds into the quarter. Ultimately, the jumper proved enough to give Charlotte the edge, leaving the score 28-27.
Junior Jacee Busick kept up the momentum 29 seconds later, firing a shot for three points that flew true. It was Busick's first three-pointer for the night out of three, with a second at 3:33 remaining. They were the only successful three-pointers of the night for the Green and White.
North Texas offered some resistance in the waning minutes of the quarter, fighting to reduce Charlotte's lead to three points at 46-43.
Fourth quarter
Despite their prior success, Charlotte's forces faltered as North Texas rose to the challenge in the game's last minutes.
A three-pointer by the Mean Green tied the score almost two minutes in. The 49ers mustered their strength to retain the lead, keeping at least one point ahead until three minutes were on the clock. The fight was close, with fifth-year Jada McMillian's layup at 4:18 left bringing the match to a 53-50 contest.
They were the last points Charlotte scored while ahead. Then, supported by a couple of field goals, North Texas fueled their offense with ten free throws in the final three minutes.
Busick's three-pointer with 12 seconds on the clock closed out scoring for the game, limiting the Mean Green's lead to a 66-59 victory.
Takeaways
The match against North Texas continued a challenging leg of the season that's seen Charlotte lose three times in close games. It ended any hopes of a winning season, with the best possible result now being a 14-15 record.
With such razor-thin margins, each loss amplifies every small mistake.
"At the end of the day, it came down to some turnover," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "I think that's been the frustration with this team. There's been a lot of little things that we just don't focus on, we don't execute, we haven't been able to clean up, which has cost us games."
Next up
Charlotte women's basketball heads next to Houston to play against Rice University at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The game will be available on ESPN+.