Charlotte women's basketball traveled to El Paso for a matchup against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). UTEP took down Charlotte 68-60.
"It was certainly a better effort from our team two days ago," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "I'm still disappointed in the mistakes that we made. The biggest thing about UTEP is that we can't allow offensive rebounds, you can't allow them to turn you over, and you can't allow them to have free throws, and that's exactly what we did. We do all of that; we're close; it's still disappointing that we couldn't take care of the things we knew we needed to take care of to win this game."
First quarter
Keanna Rembert put Charlotte on the board with a two-point jump shot to start the first 19-point half. Then, Dazia Lawrence scored her first points of the day with two straight layups and a free throw, bringing the score within three.
Jacee Busick nearly took and was a significant part of the 49er offense in the remainder of the first half. She put up two layups and a three-point jump shot for a 7-point run. This scoring streak put the Niners at a 14-10 lead.
Aylesha Wade continued the run, making it 12 straight for the 49ers with a two-point jump shot. Then, with under two minutes on the clock, Tamia Davis made a three-pointer, ending the quarter with a 19-13 lead.
Second quarter
Early buckets allowed Charlotte to keep the lead throughout most of the second quarter. Lawrence made a quick two-point jumper to start it off.
Jada McMillian finally found the bottom of the net with a two-point layup. Then, another three-point jump shot was made by Busick that kept the Niners in the lead by six.
After a few free throws from McMillian, the Niner's momentum was halted, and they lost the lead until Davis drained a three-pointer and a two-point jump shot that put them back on the board with a tie.
Wade came in strong with 10 seconds left on the clock with a two-point layup. This gave Charlotte another 19-point quarter, and despite being outscored by two points, their success in the first gave them just enough room on the scoreboard to finish another quarter with the lead.
Third quarter
The third started strong for Charlotte. Lawrence scored the first eight points for the Niners with four jump shots.
Wade came in with a two-point layup that tied the game 48-48 with three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Davis followed with a two-point jumper and McMillian with a free throw to put Charlotte back on top, ending the third quarter with the 51-50 lead.
Fourth quarter
Charlotte was outclassed in the fourth, with UTEP's Adhel Tac's seven points nearly outscoring the whole 49ers squad, who scored nine in the quarter.
McMillian scored the first five points for the Niners with a three-point jumper and a two-point layup, keeping them within reach of the lead.
Busick got one more two-point jump shot, and Wade had a few free throws, but they could not keep up with UTEPs offense in the final quarter.
https://twitter.com/CharlotteWBB/status/1615103725705601055?s=20&t=lNKf_oK8OquMXjnW7LbiaQ
Key players
Overall, Charlotte outshot UTEP in several categories but only managed 23% from the field in the fourth, while UTEP had 37.50%.
Four Niners had double-digit points in the match. Lawrence led the team with 15 points. McMillian and Busick followed with 13 points, and Davis put up 10.
Up next
Charlotte will return home to Halton Arena to play against Middle Tennessee State University on Jan. 19. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN+ or follow along on Twitter @charlottewbb.
https://twitter.com/CharlotteWBB/status/1615394404222570496?s=20&t=lNKf_oK8OquMXjnW7LbiaQ