Charlotte women's basketball hosted their first-ever pride night on Feb. 8th at their game against the University of Texas at El Paso to honor the LGBTQ+ community.
Inside Halton Arena, local businesses and organizations involved with the LGBTQ+ community lined up to promote inclusivity and empowerment.
One of these organizations includes Stonewall Sports, a community for LGBTQ+ allies that want to get involved with fun, low-impact sports and community outreach.
"It means a lot that there's representation coming out and saying we're here and come out and join sports," said Kickball Director of Stonewall Sports Aeryn Jackson. "It allows us to have booths and talk about our organizations in the community and how we help the community and represent and build a community better. Talking as a student that was here and being LGBT, I didn't know anyone. I felt like I was very alone."
Students who don't attend UNC Charlotte felt the need to go to the event as well, such as Bex Clyncke, who is a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.
"It's very nice to see everyone getting into the pride night and everyone exposing their flags," said Clyncke. "I hope they have more events like this. I'm all for women's basketball hosting this event, and I think pride night is something that should be in every sport."
Teyana Hudson, a first-year at Charlotte, agrees that it's nice to see people coming out to the event.
"I think it's cool they're having a night for pride," said Hudson.
Students were passing out LGBTQ+ rally towels to the first 250 fans. Players and coaches were even wearing Charlotte pride shirts. "It's the little things showing that sports at UNC Charlotte support us," said Hudson.
However, not all people felt the same way about the event. Madison Todd, a third-year, felt that more needs to be done to support the LGBTQ+ community.
"I definitely think it's a step in the right direction because it's shining more light on the LGBTQ+ community, but I feel like there's still a lot to go," said Todd.
The Office of Identity, Equity, and Engagement at Charlotte offers three monthly programs that support and affirm LGBTQ+ students. To learn more, you can email identity.charlotte@edu. Their website also provides students with resources on and off campus and a list of ways to get involved.