Charlotte women’s basketball looks for a victory as they host Middle Tennessee at home in Halton Arena, following a tough road trip to Texas where they lost back-to-back games to UTSA & UTEP.
Charlotte comes into the matchup at 7-9 while having a 3-4 record in Conference-USA (C-USA) games. Middle Tennessee comes in with a 14-2 record and is undefeated against C-USA rivals at 7-0.
The last time these two teams faced was earlier in the season when Charlotte lost to the Blue Raiders 71-46, where Middle Tennessee broke away late in the third quarter and did not look back in the fourth.
49ers to watch
Redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence has had a breakout season averaging 15.9 points, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 4.3 rebounds per game. Joining the starting lineup this season has opened up the floor for Lawrence to shine, and she’s taken the opportunity, running with it and earning a spot on the NCAA’s starting five for her performances earlier in the month. As a result, she became the premier scoring option for the 49ers this season.
Fifth-year senior Jada McMillian has provided a key leadership presence while running the offense for Charlotte this season. The point guard averages 12 points per game with 5.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds. Her contribution to running the team will be essential if the 49ers are to pull off the win against Middle Tennessee.
Blue Raiders to watch
Junior guard Savannah Wheeler has had a stellar season being one of 15 student-athletes named to the Midseason Watchlist for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award by Her Hoop Stats.
On the season, Wheeler is averaging 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the Blue Raiders’ successful season. She will be a pivotal player to focus on coming into Halton Arena.
Two-time reigning C-USA Sixth Player of the Year award winner Kseniya Malashka has been on a tear off the bench for Middle Tennessee this year, averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.75 steals per game.
Gametime
Thursday night’s matchup between the 49ers and Blue Raiders tips off at 6 p.m. in the Halton Arena on Jan. 9. The game will be streamable on ESPN+.