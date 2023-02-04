Charlotte women's basketball lost to Florida International University (FIU) on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Miami, after a dominant fourth-quarter tear by the Panthers.
Following a Charlotte 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter, FIU scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to come up on top. After the loss, Charlotte moves to 9-11 overall and 5-6 in C-USA standings. FIU is now 11-10 on the year and 6-6 in C-USA play.
"At the end of the day, we lost our composure," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "We gave them an opportunity to close out the game. It's really disappointing. We have to use this as an opportunity to grow, to be able to hold our composure and execute when the pressure doesn't go away."
First quarter
FIU got off to a quick opening, scoring the game's first five points. Charlotte then got their offense started through Keanna Rembert, who scored Charlotte's first two field goals.
The 49ers tied the game at eight from layups by Jada McMillian and Tracey Hueston. FIU answered back quickly, taking the lead 10-8, but six straight points from the 49ers gave them a six-point lead to close out the first.
Second quarter
The second quarter showcased the defensive prowess of both teams, as their offenses scored only five points apiece.
Rembert continued to lead Charlotte, scoring the first bucket of the quarter. At the end of the second, McMillian knocked down a buzzer-beater two-pointer following a steal to give Charlotte the 21-15 heading into halftime.
Third quarter
Coming out of the half, Charlotte continued to build off the lead they created in the first.
The 49ers attacked the paint as they scored almost all their points in the third down low. The first six points were scored by layups from McMillian, Rembert and Dazia Lawrence, who scored her first points of the game.
Hueston, Aylesha Wade and Rembert added to the scoring party as they all had layups in the third quarter. McMillian closed out the quarter with two free throws.
After three quarters, Charlotte led 36-23.
Fourth quarter
Charlotte appeared to run out of gas in the fourth quarter as FIU gained significant momentum and outscored the Niners 27-8 in the fourth.
FIU chipped at Charlotte's lead at the free throw line as they scored 12 free throws in the fourth. On top of that, FIU shot 50% from the field, nailing seven field goals.
Lawrence and Mya McGraw scored a few layups early to keep a 12-point advantage. However, the Charlotte offense went cold after that as FIU went on a 12-point run to tie the game at 40 with three and a half minutes left to play.
Lawrence hit a layup to give the advantage back to Charlotte. However, FIU ran away with the game from there and won 50-44.
Takeaways
Charlotte lost control in the fourth quarter, and FIU took advantage of Charlotte's mistakes. Charlotte had 21 turnovers on the night, allowing FIU to get to the free-throw line consistently in the fourth quarter.
Another factor leading to the loss for Charlotte was the lack of presence from the three-point line, as Charlotte did not hit a single three in the game through 10 attempts.
Despite the loss, McMillian led the team with 15 points, four rebounds and assists. Rembert was right behind with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Up next
Charlotte will attempt to take a road victory over Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and record a season sweep against their conference rival.
The game will be played in Boca Raton, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. The game will be streaming on CUSA.tv.