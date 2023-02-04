Charlotte women's basketball team finishes their two-game road trip in Florida as they face off against Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Boca Raton, Fla. The 49ers are coming off a devasting loss to Florida International University (FIU) 50-44.
The 49er's record currently sits at 9-11 on the season with a 5-6 Conference USA record. FAU's record coming into the game is 12-9 overall and 5-7 in conference play. The 49ers are No. 6 in conference standings, with FAU close behind in eighth.
The 49ers last played FAU in Charlotte, walking out with a 77-67 victory. Leading the 49ers in that contest was Dazia Lawerence with a career-high 31 points, accompanied by Jada McMillian with 12 points and Mya Mcgraw with 11 points.
49ers to watch
McMillian, guard: McMillian had a productive outing against FIU Thursday morning with 15 points and shooting 5-5 from the free throw line. McMillian has found success driving into the paint against opponents and may look to take advantage of that when facing this FAU team.
Keanna Rembert, forward: Rembert shot 75% from the field, amounting to 12 points and seven rebounds. She had a critical role down the stretch this season, and her performance on Thursday was a reflection of that.
Owls to watch
Aniya Hubbard, guard: The FAU freshman had a stellar game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Hubbard has been a pivotal piece to this FAU squad that the 49ers will have to look to slow down both offensively and defensively, as she had five steals and 28 points in the game against UAB.
Jada Moore, guard: 14 points while going 5-10 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line; Moore is looking to stay consistent with her scoring as she scored in double figures in the past two games.
Gameday
Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla. This game will be available for viewing on CUSA.tv.