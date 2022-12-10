Charlotte women's basketball is prepared to take on Wake Forest University on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in Halton Arena. It is the first home game women's basketball has hosted in three weeks, their last coming in a win against Virginia Commonwealth University. Charlotte, who is 4-3, will hope to continue their undefeated streak at home this season, taking on a formidable 6-3 Wake Forest squad.
Scouting the 49ers
Charlotte is coming off of a tough loss to Clemson 79-54. The 49ers had 23 turnovers that turned into 28 points for Clemson. Charlotte will continue to look to Dazia Lawrence and Jada McMillian for most of their production, as Mikayla Boykin's career ended due to injury.
McMillian has stepped up to the challenge as she is coming off a game-high of 21 points against Clemson. Lawrence continues to put up some of the highest stats in Conference USA, with 19 points in the loss against Clemson. Charlotte will likely rely on these two and protect the ball better to come out on top.
Charlotte will be looking for revenge in this one, as they barely lost to the Demon Deacons last year, 55-49. Despite having a 31-24 lead at halftime Charlotte could not finish as strong. They will also seek their first win against ACC opponents after losing to NC State and Clemson.
Scouting the Demon Deacons
Wake Forest comes into the contest on a three-game win streak after defeating High Point. Wake Forest has been a tough team defensively, holding opponents to shooting only 36% from the field and 30% from three. Charlotte will have to get creative on offense if they want to be successful against Wake.
Wake Forest is led by guard Jewel Spear, who leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game. In addition, Wake has performed strongly from behind the arc, averaging 7.7 threes per game, No. 2 in the ACC.
Matchup history
Charlotte and Wake Forest enter their 20th matchup, with Wake leading all-time with 14 wins to Charlotte's five. The last win for the 49ers was in 2019 when they beat the Demon Deacons 77-65.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte is set to take on Wake Forest on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. The game will be played in Halton Arena and streaming on ESPN Plus.