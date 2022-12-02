The women's basketball team had the opportunity to participate in the Daytona Beach Invitational, set down in Florida between Nov. 25-26. The 49ers faced the University of Illinois and the University of Cincinnati in the invitational and now sit 4-2 on the season after splitting the two games.
Versus Illinois (70-43)
In the first period, Illinois scored first, getting on the board in just eight seconds. Charlotte answered against the 6-0 Illinois team with a basket made by Mya Mcgraw less than 30 seconds into the game.
The two teams exchanged blows, but a Jada McMillian jumper to tie the game at six and a free throw by Keanna Rembert gave Charlotte their first and only lead.
The score was tied at 10-10 before Illinois took command, finishing the quarter with 13 straight points to take a 23-10 lead heading into the second.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair. Outside of free throws, neither team scored twice straight except for one time by Illinois.
Illinois narrowly outscored the 49ers in the second, scoring 14 to Charlotte's 13. As a result, the 49ers trailed by 14 heading into halftime.
The third was the second lowest-scoring quarter the 49ers have seen in a game this season, as the two squads combined for just 20. Illinois struggled, draining just five of their 14 attempts from the field, but it was still enough to outscore the 49ers by six.
The 49ers went into the fourth down by 20, but Illinois was not satisfied, showing even more fight in the final quarter.
Charlotte ultimately fell 70-43, bringing their record to 3-2 before the battle on Saturday between the 49ers and Cincinnati.
Versus Cincinnati (59-58)
On the second day of the Invitational, Charlotte faced Cincinnati, where the 49ers took the 59-58 win.
"I'm proud of our kids," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "This is the type of game Charlotte women's basketball thrives in. It was tough, really gritty and physical. Cincinnati is a really good team. I thought we made enough of the tougher plays down the stretch, whatever it took, and laid it out all on the line."
The women's team got off to a great start on Saturday, backed by Lawrence, as she scored Charlotte's first four points and had a steal just over a minute into the match.
In the first quarter, Charlotte outscored Cincinnati 21-12, giving them an early advantage.
Cincinnati fought hard for the lead while a pair of free throws from Lawrence combined with another jumper would help to maintain the lead at nine with 6:31 remaining in the game.
The Bearcats went on a 7-0 run in the second, bringing the 49er lead down to just two. Charlotte narrowly held to that lead until Cincinnati's Mya Jackson drained a jumper with three seconds remaining to take their first lead as they went into halftime up by one.
The lead was taken right back by the 49ers as McMillian drained a shot to take the one-point lead. Charlotte could not take any strong lead in the third but held onto the advantage, leading by four heading into the final quarter.
Just 1:17 into the fourth, free throws from Lawrence gave the 49ers their largest lead of the second half, going ahead by six before Cincinnati tied it up again at the five-minute mark.
The Bearcats took a four-point lead with 3:46 remaining, but potent offense from Lawrence led to six straight points for the guard to give the 49ers a two points lead with 2:20 left to go.
After the opposition cut the four-point lead to two, Mcgraw was able to sink a crucial layup with 13 seconds remaining on the night.
Cincinnati missed their next shot but drained the following three after regaining possession on the rebound. This narrowed the deficit to just one for Cincinnati, but with just one second left on the clock, there was not enough time to mount another attempt.
With the time running out, Charlotte took the narrow 59-58 lead.
Up next
After a short break, the women's basketball team will travel to Clemson, S.C., to battle the Tigers in their seventh game of the season on Thursday, Dec. 8th. The game will be broadcasted on ACCNX.