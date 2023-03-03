The Charlotte women's basketball team hosted the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners at Halton Arena on Thursday, March 2, where the 49ers fell 80-59.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra said the Roadrunners brought the intensity.
"UTSA played well," said Consuegra. "A lot of credit goes to them. They came in and played at a high level and deserved to win. We didn't execute the game plan very well. We're just stuck in a tough spot right now. It's unfortunate and frustrating. We have to do everything we can continue to control to finish on a high note."
UTSA came into the game with a red-hot offense, and they continued their high-scoring streak of 75+ points per game.
With the loss, Charlotte falls to 11-17 on the season and 7-12 in the Conference USA (C-USA). The Roadrunners finish their regular season at 11-18 and 9-11 in the C-USA, ending on a four-game win streak.
First quarter
The game started as a shootout, with both teams trading baskets. It was neck and neck throughout the opening frame, but the Roadrunners were slowly inching away as they were draining threes while the 49ers were taking twos.
UTSA got out to a 12-6 lead, but Charlotte came back to make it 12-10 on a Jada McMillian shot in the paint.
The 49ers trailed by as much as seven until McMillian hit a buzzer-beater to cut the lead down to 22-17.
Second quarter
Charlotte's Mya McGraw made the opening bucket of the second quarter to make it 22-19, but that was the closest the game would be the rest of the way.
The Roadrunners answered that basket with a 13-0 run reclaiming the driver's seat for the game to go up 35-19.
Charlotte's Dazia Lawrence and McMillian answered to bring it to 37-27. But UTSA closed out the half on a 7-2 run leading 44-29.
Third quarter
The Roadrunners came out firing with a 10-2 run out of the break going up 54-31.
Charlotte went on a 9-0 run scoring the hard way with all nine points coming from the free throw line as they trailed 54-40.
The quarter ended with a 5-2 UTSA run extending the lead to 59-42.
Fourth quarter
Charlotte had their best stretch opening up the final quarter forcing turnovers and scoring buckets. Tracey Hueston scored all seven points on their 7-0 run, bringing the UTSA lead to a 10 in less than three minutes into the quarter as they trailed 59-49.
The 49ers cut the lead to 62-53 after Hueston hit a layup.
UTSA answered back with their offense going on another big scoring run of 18-6 to win 80-59.
Final time in Halton for a 49er legend
McMillian, who has been a crucial part of the program for the 49ers over her five years at Charlotte, played her final game in Halton Arena. When she checked out of the game, she received a standing ovation from the crowd for all her efforts, including leading them to a C-USA Championship last season.
"J-Mac [McMillian] gives us everything she has. She's poured a lot into this program. I'm very thankful that she and I could run this team together for so many years," said Consuegra. "Jada will leave here as one of arguably, if not the best, point guards to ever play at Charlotte."
In her final game at home, she scored 14 points with three rebounds and three assists.
Next up
Charlotte plays their final regular season game on Saturday, March 4, going to Birmingham to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers at 1 p.m.