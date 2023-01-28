Charlotte women's basketball earned its second straight victory in Halton Arena on Thursday, Jan. 26, in a close 66-61 win over Rice University.
With the win, Charlotte moved to 9-10 on the year with a 5-5 conference record.
"I hope our team continues to have confidence," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "We beat two really good teams back-to-back. We don't need to get too high or too low. We need to understand when we put it all together; we're a really good team. I feel positive. There were external factors early, but I knew we would grow as a team. Now, we're starting to see the vision I've seen. Our work is not over. February is hard and a grind. I think we can keep improving."
First quarter
Charlotte and Rice each scored on their first three possessions before Rice found a 10-9 lead over Charlotte halfway through the first.
With shots from Dazia Lawrence and Tracey Hueston, the Niners found their largest quarter lead at 13-10.
Mya McGraw tacked on their last two points to end the quarter 15-15.
Second quarter
Both teams struggled to find a rhythm early on in the second. Keanna Rembert opens the quarter with a jumper for Charlotte.
With less than 5:00 left in the half, the 49ers led 19-17. Jace Busick nailed a three to put up more, bringing them up by five.
A Charlotte turnover resulted in a three-pointer on the other end, tying the game at 22.
After, Rice got the go-ahead bucket and two free throws. Lawrence added two more before the half to head to the locker room with a 29-26 deficit.
Third quarter
Charlotte came out hot, shooting 60% from the field. This efficiency led to a 9-1 run to start the third for the 49ers, leading 35-30.
Jada McMillian and Buick combined for another four straight points to bring the run to 13-1 and extend their lead to 39-30.
Rice followed up with an 8-0 run against the Niners, cutting deep into Charlotte's nine-point lead and narrowing it down to just one.
A free throw from McMillian and a buzzer-beater shot by Lawrence gave the Niners a 42-39 lead to end the quarter.
Fourth quarter
McMillian and Lawrence combined for four to open the quarter, bringing the lead out to seven. With 3:19 remaining on the clock, Rice cut the lead to one, trailing 53-52.
With 2:00 remaining, Busick hit her biggest three of the night, giving Charlotte a four-point lead.
Charlotte found themselves at the line several times in the quarter, shooting 9-14. Busick and Lawrence both hit four of the nine free throws in the fourth, with Lawrence's four coming as Charlotte's final four points to seal the victory.
Takeaways
"Rice has played really well all season long, and we knew this was going to be a really difficult battle," said Consuegra. "I thought for most of the game we executed the game plan really well and withstood their runs. Rice came at us hard at the end of that third quarter, and we could have easily folded. But we didn't. I'm super proud of our defensive effort and feel like we're good enough to beat anyone in this league.
Lawrence went 8-10 shooting, finishing with a 21-point game, while McMillian, second-leading scorer, finished with 18 on the night.
Seven of the team's nine assists came from Lawrence and McMillian, creating an offensive force for Rice.
"My coaches talk to me a lot about taking good shots and sticking my landing. I make all my shots when I stick my lading and take good shots. So I was really focused on that tonight," said Lawrence.
Rembert tied a season-high nine total rebounds, alongside McGraw's eight.
The win came against a .722 overall team on the season. If Charlotte can continue to put the pieces together and improve, they can make their way back up in the standings.
Up next
Charlotte heads to Florida to take on Florida International University on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.