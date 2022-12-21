Charlotte women's basketball hosted the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in Halton arena on Dec. 19. The 49ers took home the win 85-79.
"I'm really happy with our effort and focus today," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "UAB is a great team; they are difficult to guard. I thought for the majority of this game, we executed the game plan on both ends. We got great contributions from our entire team, and we showed what we can be as we continue to grow together. We showed today we could be a really good team."
First quarter
Charlotte started the first quarter as their best shooting quarter of the year, making 73% of their attempts to grab a 20-14 advantage.
END 1ST: How about a 73% shooting period for the Niners while holding the Blazers to 30%? Yep, we'll take it!
Dazia Lawrence scored the first four points, while Jacee Busick followed with three points, giving Charlotte the 7-0 lead in the first 90 seconds of the game.
Jada McMillian and Keanna Rembert followed Busick with their first points of the day. McMillian scored four points, while Rembert scored three.
UAB's Denim DeShields led her team in points scored in the first with a total of five of their 14 points.
Second quarter
Just 13 seconds into the second quarter, Tamia Davis scored three points to extend Charlotte's lead. Lawrence then made a jump shot that brought their advantage into the double digits.
UAB gained momentum and narrowed the deficit from 11 to three halfway through the second quarter. However, Charlotte maintained their lead and was up 37-32 at the half.
A Busick triple and a jump shot from Mya McGraw put Charlotte up by seven with less than a minute left in the half before two free throws by UAB left Charlotte with a five-point lead at halftime.
Q2| Jaycee with the splash from downtown
CLT 35
UAB 27
2:00 remaining
Third quarter
McGraw had back-to-back layups just two minutes into the third quarter to get Charlotte their first points of the half, while Busick, Davis and Rembert went on a 6-0 run.
Q3| That bucket gives Jacee Busick a season high 10 points
CLT 45
UAB 37
6:20 remaining
The 49ers had their second-highest third-quarter shooting percentage this season, dropping 55% on the Blazers.
UAB cut the lead down to one possession with a 51-48 game with only three minutes remaining in the quarter.
The 49ers scored 26 points in the third, which tied for their most in any quarter this season.
Fourth quarter
Maddie Walsh made a three-point jump shot with five minutes remaining on the clock, putting UAB only two points away from Charlotte.
McMillian made a layup that put her at five straight points for the fifth-year senior. Then, after McGraw made a few free throws, McMillian followed by scoring the last eight-straight points for the 49ers, which led to their 85-79 win.
Q4| Jada McMillian sets a new season high in points with 23 points after knocking down a pair of free throws!
CLT 81
UAB 71
41.8 remaining
Stars of the game
McMillian's nine assists move her to No. 5 on the all-time assists list, while those 25 points now put her at 995.
Another GREAT game for the POINT GOD 👑🏀
Busick posted 14 points on the day, a new career-high while adding eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
McGraw posted her first career double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.
Next up
The 49ers will travel to Davidson, N.C., to play Davidson College in the Belk Arena at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21. You can watch it live on ESPN+.