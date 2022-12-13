Following the loss to Clemson University, Charlotte women's basketball fell for the second straight game, taking a loss to the Wake Forest University Deacons. This was the 49er's first loss at home this season, winning all three of their prior matches in the Halton Arena.
"It's going to be a broken record hearing from me over the next couple of weeks," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "It's all about the progress we can make as a team. We made tremendous progress from three nights ago. I'm proud of our kids. I thought they rebounded quickly from a tough loss. The truth is we played well enough defensively to win this game. Right now, we have so much pressure on our defense there's not much margin of error. I'm happy for the progress we made, but we have to continue making more progress as we go."
First half
The 49ers showed a fight in the first two quarters, trailing by just one heading at halftime.
Both teams exchanged blows early, and Charlotte took their first lead of the game with a Mya McGraw free throw to put them up 7-6. Wake Forest gained momentum, outscoring the 49ers 12-7 to finish the first quarter.
Charlotte opened up quarter two with six unanswered points, taking their second and final lead of the match 22-20.
The Deacons regained their lead, but Charlotte kept the deficit narrow, trailing 27-26 at halftime.
Second half
Wake Forest had a dominant third quarter, scoring 22 to Charlotte's 13. The Deacons led by 10 heading into the final quarter of the match.
With 08:26 remaining in the match, Wake Forest still led by double digits.
A spark of life lit within the 49ers squad as they scored seven straight to narrow the deficit to just three.
Momentum switched back to the Deacons as they finished the match strong. They scored 12 of the following 18 points to take a nine-point victory 63-54.
Key players
Aylesha Wade and McGraw set career highs in points, both putting up 11 on the afternoon. McGraw led the team in rebounds with seven, while Wade was just behind, grabbing five boards of her own.
Dazia Lawrence led in points with 16 while adding five assists. Jada McMillian had the most assists for Charlotte, dishing out eight, her most since December 2021.
Up next
The 49ers will remain home to take on The University of Alabama at Birmingham for Charlotte's first conference game of the season. The match is on Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Halton Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.