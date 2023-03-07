With the regular season in the books, the Charlotte women’s basketball team prepares to face off against the Florida International University (FIU) Panthers in round one of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament in Frisco, Texas, on March 8.
Scouting the Panthers
The Panthers offer an effective offense that has earned them a 7-13 record in C-USA games.
Looking at the teams’ rankings, FIU sits fifth in the conference for offense, with 69.4 points scored per game on average. However, the Panthers fall short in their defense, placing last in C-USA; opponents tend to score 71.3 points per game against them on average.
A significant defect in the team’s attack is a team field goal percentage of 39.9%. The Panthers perform better with three-pointers, sitting fifth in the conference with a .312 average. FIU makes 72.7% of free throws against opponents.
On defense, the Panthers fall short in holding defenders back from making field goals. They are tenth in the conference for field goal percentage by opponents, with 43.8% of field goals attempted against them being successful.
In terms of players, Tanajah Hayes is the highest-placed Panther in any category, with second in the conference for steals and fourth in assists.
Scouting the 49ers
A major pitfall for the 49ers is in the offense on the season to accompany a moderate defense.
Overall, Charlotte is last in the conference for scoring at 61.9 points per game. Although better without the ball, the 49ers make only eighth in the conference after holding opponents to 68.0 points on average per game.
For the 49ers, the offensive troubles appear to come when getting the ball into position. If Charlotte can make a shot, they complete 41.3% of field goals and 30.5% of three-pointers. This leaves them at seventh and eighth in the conference for each statistic, respectively.
The 49er roster boasts a few strong players. Fifth year Jada McMillian leads the conference in assists and assists/turnover ratio and sits second of all C-USA players in minutes played.
Q4| Jada McMillian getting the hoop plus the harm!CLT 70UAB 644:45 remaining📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/x6SBavZOKU📻 https://t.co/s8G7HofrdF📊 https://t.co/9TrnN5UUst pic.twitter.com/WgxsMscQNd— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) December 19, 2022
Additionally, redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence brings offensive power to the 49ers, earning fourth in the conference for scoring and field goal percentage.
Dazia's got the smooth moves 👀#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/lxO1oOMsYT— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) March 2, 2023
The road to victory
The limited offense of the 49ers and a struggling defense for FIU means that whichever team can improve in these areas stands a good chance of capitalizing upon their opponents’ troubles.
If the 49ers are to reign victorious, the stronger offense of the Panthers will need to be handled. Players like Lawrence and McMillian could offer the offensive strength necessary to prevail. However, if they fail to appear, Charlotte may struggle to come out on top.
Less reliant on individual players, FIU’s primary objective will be to bolster their defense to counter the power players on the Charlotte roster. Using what defensive forces they have effectively, they can limit Charlotte from scoring while using a more powerful offense to assail the 49ers.
Even with a slight FIU advantage, the team’s relative performance indicates that a close match may be at hand.
Looking to Gameday
The first round of the Conference USA championship begins on March 8, as Charlotte takes on the FIU Panthers at 12 p.m. in Fresno, Texas. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.
A new season begins! Nothing else matters!Noon eastern tomorrow.#GoldStandard | #playwithHEART pic.twitter.com/LgsPHz4cea— Charlotte Women's Basketball (@CharlotteWBB) March 8, 2023
If Charlotte wins they will move onto the quarterfinals and face the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders on Thursday, March 9.