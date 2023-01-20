The Charlotte 49ers hosted Conference USA (C-USA) leaders, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Lady Raiders, on Thursday, Jan. 19. MTSU emerged victorious in the Halton Arena, winning 65-41.
Charlotte fell to 7-10 on the season while 3-5 in C-USA play. Meanwhile, MTSU moved up to 15-2 on the year and remained undefeated at 8-0 in conference matches.
"Middle Tennessee is the best team in the league, and what they do is wear you down," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "I thought we played really well for a lot of this game. Similar to our first game, their depth and experience over the course of the game just really wear you down. We played them well enough defensively to win; we took them out of their rhythm in some ways and improved tremendously rebounding-wise. The issue for us right now is offensive."
First quarter
Charlotte took their first lead of the game when freshman Keanna Rembert converted two free throws 22 seconds into the match. However, it took three minutes for anyone else to find the bottom of the net as MTSU made the game's first field goal with a mid-range jumper tying it 2-2.
Charlotte claimed their second and final lead of the day at 4-2 on a Mya McGraw layup. The Lady Raiders' Jalynn Gregory claimed the advantage with a three to put them up 5-4 before beginning to run away with the game.
MTSU closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to lead 13-4 going into the break.
Second quarter
The 49ers were down 17-6 with eight minutes left in the quarter, but Charlotte played their best basketball of the night, cutting the deficit to 20-17 by the four-minute mark. Nine points from Dazia Lawrence backed the comeback effort.
"We got much more focused on taking care of the ball, taking better shots," said Consuegra. "We were able to get out in transition more, which is obviously our best offense right now, and I thought we refocused defensively."
After the 49er run, the teams battled back and forth, with Charlotte trailing 26-22 at halftime.
Third quarter
Jada McMillian scored the opening point of the second half, making a free throw and cutting the deficit down to three points.
MTSU answered with an 11-4 run to go up 37-27. Both teams traded blows following the run, with the Lady Raiders leading 47-34 at the end of the quarter.
MTSU built their lead on four three-pointers and eight points off of turnovers.
Fourth quarter
The Lady Raiders opened the quarter on fire, going on a 9-0 scoring run that was broken up by two Aylesha Wade free throws, making the score 56-36.
Charlotte was outscored in the fourth 18-7, unable to find an offensive rhythm to mount a comeback shooting 1-11 (9.1%) from the field in the closing quarter.
MTSU took the game 65-41 after the commendable fourth-quarter display.
"We have to stay positive," said Consuegra. "We're not far away. We need to improve to play our best basketball in February and March. As we hopefully keep getting healthy and get people back, get some consistency, we're going to get better. We're good enough to win some of these games; we're just not good enough yet."
Top performers
MTSU's Kseniya Malashka put on a clinic off the bench, showcasing why she's the two-time reigning C-USA Sixth Player of the Year Award winner.
Malashka scored 18 points on the night with eight rebounds, one assist and two steals.
The Lady Raiders' Gregory scored 15 points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Savannah Wheeler also had a pivotal performance in the win for MTSU as she scored 10 points with five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Lawrence had a solid performance for Charlotte, scoring 13 points with two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Next up
Charlotte hosts Western Kentucky University on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m. in Halton Arena, and the matchup will be streamable on ESPN+.