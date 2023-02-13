Charlotte women's basketball team hosted North Texas University on Saturday, Feb. 11 and took the win 69-61 with a dominant second-quarter performance and 31 points from the bench.
The win improves the 49ers' record to 11-12 overall and 7-7 in Conference USA play.
"You know that's how teams win late in February, March. We did that last year when Dazia came off the bench for us last year and became an important punch for us," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra.
Leading the 49ers in play was Dazia Lawrence with 21 points in this contest, and Tamia Davis, who was efficient from beyond the arc with a solid four three-pointers made with 14 total points.
Jada McMillian reached another milestone, hitting 500 career assists in this game.
"You know, it shows the work that she does every day, the way she approaches things, and she is the ultimate floor leader for our team," said Consuegra.
First quarter
It was a slow first quarter for the 49ers, as they were outscored 20-14.
The first points in the first came from Keanna Rembert getting the scoring started, Jacee Busick with a couple of free throws, McMillian and Lawrence keeping the team in the game as North Texas went on a run.
Tracey Heuston made a layup cutting the deficit down to 14-12, followed by late free throws from Lawrence.
North Texas led 20-14 heading into the second quarter.
Second quarter
Significant action from the 49ers in the second led to a 10-0 run which tied the game up within the first four minutes of the quarter.
Second-chance points for the 49ers were crucial in their dominant quarter as Heuston made key layups while the defense forced six turnovers and held North Texas scoreless for six minutes.
A buzzer-beater three from Aleyasha Wade gave the 49ers a 36-37 lead going into the half as they outscored North Texas 22-7 in the quarter.
Third quarter
A third quarter saw the 49ers reach a double-digit lead and maintain a 10-point or more separation for over six minutes. Charlotte held North Texas to only scoring 12 points in the quarter.
Davis found her groove in the third quarter, nailing back-to-back threes before hitting another one from deep, making the score 54-38.
The quarter ended with a jumper made by Davis and a pair of Lawrence free-throws, giving the 49ers a 19-point lead going into the fourth, the second-largest point margin of the day.
Fourth quarter
Wade began the final quarter with a three-pointer, pushing the lead to 20 points.
More jumpers and threes from Rembert and Davis made the score 68-54. North Texas scored seven straight points, narrowing the deficit to seven with 45 seconds left in the game.
Lawrence nailed the final free throws to close out the game, 69-61.
Up next
Charlotte women's basketball team travel to Bowling Green, Ky., to face off against Western Kentucky University on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. This game will be available to stream on ESPN+.