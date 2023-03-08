After a 72-59 victory over Florida International University (FIU) on March 8, the Charlotte women’s basketball team continues its Conference USA (C-USA) tournament fight against the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Blue Raiders on March 9 in Frisco, Texas.
In the regular season these two teams faced off twice, with the Blue Raiders prevailing in both matches by over 24 points.
Scouting the Blue Raiders
Currently leading C-USA and sitting No. 25 in the nation, the Blue Raiders will be among the toughest foes Charlotte will have faced this year.
Middle Tennessee boasts a dominating .900 record through 20 conference games, losing only four games out of 29 during the entire season. The Blue Raiders lead the conference in offense and defense and the 17.3 point scoring margin average is over ten points higher than second place Rice University.
It is in the defense that Middle Tennessee holds nothing back. Although third in field goal percentage and fourth in three-pointer percentage, the Blue Raiders make up for it in their ability to keep opponents from making field goals. Only 36.5% of all attempts made by opponents have been unsuccessful this season, and Middle Tennessee’s first place turnover margin shows a stout defensive posture.
Versatile players round out the Blue Raiders’ offerings. Middle Tennessee players lead in multiple categories, taking first in three-point field goals per game, blocked shots, rebounding, and minutes played. Blue Raider Kseniya Malashka sits second in field goal percentage and free throw percentage among conference players.
Scouting the 49ers
Coming off of a notable victory, taking down FIU and snapping their six-game losing streak, the ninth seed 49ers will need their best to prevail with poor performances on offense and middling defensive results impacting their results late in the season.
Charlotte sits tied for last in C-USA in offensive scoring, with a higher eighth place for defense. However, the 49ers give up 5.4 more points per game than they score on average, the lowest margin in the conference.
When holding the ball, the 49ers have earned seventh in field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage. In terms of three-pointers made, the Green and White sit last as the only team below four per game with 3.9.
Looking at turnovers, Charlotte loses more than they gain, sitting tenth with 2.70 turnovers on average in favor of opponents.
On the defense, the 49ers are fifth-best in opponent field goal percentage and second-best in opponent three-pointer field goal percentage. Their ability to hold back opponents’ scoring is a strong point of Charlotte’s efforts.
The 49ers’ key players help bring up Charlotte’s chances. Redshirt sophomore Dazia Lawrence holds third in C-USA for overall scoring, ahead of any MTSU player, and she has also earned fourth in field goal percentage and free throw percentage. Lawrence had a significant game in the victory over FIU, scoring 27 points and tying the tourney record for steals with eight.
Fifth year Jada McMillian makes a notable contribution as the best player in the conference with assists and in assist/turnover ratio.
The road to victory
Going up against a formidable opponent like Middle Tennessee in the quarterfinals leaves no room for error for the 49ers.
Players such as Lawrence, McMillian and sophomore Mya Mcgraw, who placed second for points scored against FIU, are going to be crucial to giving Charlotte the offensive power needed to beat back the Blue Raiders’ host.
On the defensive side, where Charlotte performs better relative to opponents, any failure could prove fatal to the 49ers’ efforts.
With defense unrivaled in the conference and a team good enough for national ranking, the Blue Raiders machine would be tough for any C-USA team to beat. If Middle Tennessee can use their defense to reign in the efforts of Charlotte’s key players, the remaining offensive strength may struggle to match that of the Blue Raiders.
If MTSU performs with few mistakes and finds ground early, the game will be an uphill battle for the 49ers to end up victorious.
Gameday
Charlotte goes up against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 12 p.m. on Thurs., March 8, in Frisco, Texas. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN+ and on radio with 730: The Game.