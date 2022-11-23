Charlotte women's basketball hosted Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) at Halton Arena on Nov. 20. The 49ers defeated the Rams 55-47, leading to three wins inside Halton Arena this season.
"VCU is a really good team, and this is a great win for us," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra, who tallied the 200th win of her career after Sunday's win.
"We were tested throughout the entirety of the ballgame. I was proud of our resilience, we never got our heads down, and our players did a good job staying focused on the game plan. We made some really good in-game adjustments that we were able to execute, and that was a big difference in the game."
First quarter
Charlotte's Mikalya Boykin and Jada McMillian started the game off with multiple buckets, giving the 49ers an early 4-0 lead.
VCU's Elze Motekaityte, Sarah Te-Biasu and Chloe Bloom each made a two-point jump shot to put the Rams up 6-4 before Boykin responded with a jumper, tying the game 6-6.
After a few back-and-forth buckets, a three-pointer from Aylesha Wade gave Charlotte the 16-12 lead. They held this score until the end of the quarter.
Second quarter
The Rams started the second quarter with two mid-range jumpers to tie the score quickly.
Boykin drained two straight threes with the game tied at 18, giving the 49ers a 24-18 lead.
After three scoreless minutes from both sides, Te-Biasu made an and-one layup before successfully making the free throw to narrow their deficit to three heading into the second half.
Third quarter
After exchanges of shots early in the third, Boykin drained a three-pointer that extended their lead to 29-23. However, VCU answered with a 9-2 run to take their first lead since midway through the first quarter.
The 49ers did not trail for long, mounting an eight-point run following another exchange of two-pointers.
Mary-Anna Asare attempted to ignite a comeback for the Rams, converting on a layup, but Keanna Rembert swooped in and made a two-point layup in response, putting the score at 43-36.
The third quarter ended with Asare making a three to bring the score for the quarter to 43-39, with Charlotte on top.
Fourth quarter
Just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter, Dazia Lawrence made a two-point jump shot to extend Charlotte's lead to 45-39. This lead was widened after a McMillian steal that led to a Rembert layup.
After a three from VCU, Boykin scored four, putting the 49ers up 51-42. The nine-point lead was their largest of the day.
The Rams attempted to mount a comeback in the game's final minutes with Te-Biasu's second successful three-pointer of the quarter, but Rembert continued her success in the game with a two-point layup.
Boykin made two final free throws that ended the game with VCU's defeat, 55-47.
Stars of the game
Boykin had her second career double-double, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, both game-highs. Rembert scored 12 points and had four rebounds, while Lawrence scored 10 and had five rebounds.
McMillian handed out five of the 49er's eight assists. In addition, Charlotte forced 13 Rams turnovers in the game.
Consuegra reached a milestone of 200 career wins with the 49ers defeat of VCU.
Next up
The 49ers head to Florida over Thanksgiving break for the Daytona Beach Invitational, which begins on Friday, Nov. 25. They face the University of Illinois at 5:45 pm to kick off the weekend. The game will be broadcasted on FloHoops.