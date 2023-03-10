Charlotte women’s golf traveled to Jacksonville, Fla. to play in the University of North Florida Collegiate Invitational. The 49ers placed No. 13 on the first day and improved on the second day to come home tied for No. 10.
Round one
In the first round, Maia Samuelsson led the team with a two-under 70. She shot three birdies and 13 pars, finishing with red numbers.
Kaiyuree Moodley made a birdie-bogey in the shotgun before 16-straight pars for 72.
Jette Schulze went one-over 73 with three birdies to assist a four-bogey streak. Shelly Chen's 76 (+4) was a bounce back after a tough start on the opening par-four 15th.
Caitlin Evans-Brand capped off team scoring as she finished behind Chen with five bogies in a round of 77.
Round two
Moodley began round two with a birdie four on the par five 14th. A birdie on the par four fifth to finish the second round at one-under 71.
Samuelsson and Evans-Brand both had a three-over 75 with three birdies. Shulze came in with a birdie on the par four 11th and rounded out team scoring with an eight-over 80.
At the end of the day, Chen finshed behind Shulze with a birdie on the par four 10th for her second round 81.
Round three
In the third and final round, Evans-Brand hit a birdie on each side that got rid of her three bogies, making two more shots from round two to three in her 73.
Samuelsson scored a team-high in the final round, with four birdies and three over the final five holes for her 73. A pair of birdie threes on the 10th and 18th allowed Moodley to hit a three-over 75, ending with her two-over par.
Shulze made a pair of birdie threes on the fifth and tenth to shoot a final round 77 (+5). Chen converted three birdies 78 (+6).
Up next
The 49ers will have a few weeks off before competing in the Georgia State Invitational on March 27-March 28 at the Rivermont Golf Club in Johns Creek, Ga.