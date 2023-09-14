The Charlotte women's soccer team faces the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers to start American Athletic Conference (AAC) play on the Transamerica Field on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The 49ers enter the contest with a 3-3-2 record and are coming off a 3-2 victory over the University of Richmond Spiders on the road on Sept. 10.
Matchup history
This is the 14th all-time matchup between the two teams. Charlotte leads the series over UAB 9-3-1.
The last matchup between the two teams saw the 49ers suffering a 2-0 loss in Birmingham, Ala., on Oct. 13, 2022.
Charlotte's last win over UAB came back in 2019. The 49ers won the game 2-1, and graduate student midfielder Julia Patrum scored a goal in the contest.
Scouting the 49ers
Junior forward Payton Patrick has produced at a high level this season. Patrick has recorded three goals, two assists and has eight total points in the season so far. Against Richmond, Patrick scored a 77th-minute goal to bring the contest back to even.
On Monday, Sept. 4, senior goalkeeper Emma Wakeman was named the AAC Goalkeeper of the Week. She has been solid in goal for the team, recording 29 saves in a nine-game span.
Wakeman is coming off a career performance against Richmond as she recorded eight saves in goal.
Senior midfielder Lily Suyao scored her first career goal in last week's match against Richmond. She has recorded three shots on goal and two points in her fourth season with the 49ers. The Blowing Rock, N.C. native is a veteran presence on the squad and will look to keep the momentum going against the Blazers.
Scouting the Blazers
UAB sits at 4-3-1 on the season, most recently suffering a 3-0 loss at the hands of the University of South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 10.
The Blazers have a new leader at the helm, Lisa Mann.
Mann was named the Head Coach for the squad on Jan. 18, 2023, after serving as the coach of the West Virginia State University Yellow Jackets, where she boasted a record of 40-15-4. She led the Yellow Jackets to an East Conference Championship and an NCAA Division II appearance.
Junior forward Carlyn Presley leads the Blazers into the contest. In 2022, she was named to the Conference USA All-Conference Second Team and is now picking up where she left off with three goals through eight games.
The Blazers have used three goalies so far this season. Graduate student Eve Beyer and senior Anika Toth have seen the most action, having both started four games. The duo have a combined 26 saves on the season.
Keys to a 49ers victory
The 49ers will need to continue to protect the goal. The team has recorded clean sheets in three of the last four games. Charlotte will rely on Wakeman to ramp up the defensive presence against the Blazers.
The 49ers will also need to attack early and often. Charlotte averages 9.4 shots per game, which is No. 260 in the nation. The team must improve this to come out on top against the Blazers.
Looking to game day
The 49ers will open AAC play when they host the UAB Blazers at Transamerica Field on Sept. 14. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m., and the contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.