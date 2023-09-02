The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team shut out The Citadel Bulldogs 1-0 on the road at Washington Light Infantry Field in Charleston, S.C., on Aug. 28.
After the 49ers' two-win road trip, Charlotte improves to 2-2 on the season while The Citadel falls to 2-1-1.
First half
Charlotte opened up the match with a flurry of shots, getting the first three shots of the game all within the opening six minutes.
The next shot attempt came from the 49ers in the 20th minute as Payton Patrick swooped in and stole the ball off the Bulldogs' backline, charging alone at the goal and sending the shot past the keeper to put Charlotte ahead 1-0.
The Bulldogs first threatening shot for Charlotte's keeper, Emma Wakeman, came in the 41st minute by Nicoletta Anuci. Anuci sent a shot after a through pass, but a swarming 49ers defender weakened the shot as it rolled to the awaiting Wakeman to keep Charlotte ahead 1-0.
The 49ers had the final shot of the opening half as Bailey Manfredi sent a deep shot toward the net but went over the crossbar. The score remained 1-0 in the final two minutes.
Second half
The second half was a defensive showing, with neither team coming away with a goal and the defenses allowing for few opportunities.
The Bulldogs had the first chance in the 49th minute by sending a cross to the box, and Ariana Paez sent a header toward the goal, which Wakeman caught in the air for the save.
In the 66th minute, Celeste Nader sent a free kick towards the box for The Citadel, where Adrienne Trerotola sent a header towards the left side of the goal, where Wakeman made her third save of the game, keeping the 49ers ahead 1-0.
In the 73rd minute, Macey Bader took the first shot of the second half for Charlotte after Kristy Campbell found her with a cross, but the shot went a little left of the goal.
The 49ers had another scoring chance when Braelynn Francher put a pass through the defenders to Tash Hudson, whose firm shot was saved by the Bulldogs' keeper. After a throw-in, a cross was sent to an awaiting Patrick, but couldn't get the header in the net.
The Citadel had the game's final shot as a free kick but was sent far wide right of the goal.
The final few minutes saw the Bulldogs fight offensively for their chances to tie it, but the 49ers defense prevailed, closing out the 1-0 victory.
Takeaways
Charlotte's defense continued to shine after not allowing a single shot on goal in their previous matchup. The 49ers followed up that performance by holding the Bulldogs to just three shots on goal, and Wakeman came away with the ball on each of those shots.
The offensive side of the ball remains confident in themselves offensively, willing to take their shots as they come. The 49ers did not come away with as many goals but were still willing to take the shots they got instead of waiting to seek the perfect shot.
Stars of the game
Patrick created the golden opportunity for Charlotte in the match, forcing a turnover, kicking it into second gear, and putting the ball into the net for the match's only goal. Scoring a goal in back-to-back games, Patrick earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Wakeman completed her second straight clean sheet and her third of her career with the 49ers. She stepped up to the challenge when faced with a quality shot, gathering three saves in the contest.
The Citadel's keeper, Sampson, had a good day, facing four shots on goal in the contest and saving three of them.