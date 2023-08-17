The Charlotte 49ers' women's soccer team began a new era in 2022, with Head Coach Brandi Fontaine taking the reins. In 2023, another era begins with the team joining the American Athletic Conference (AAC) with a newfound hunger to prove themselves.
"They are hungry to prove to themselves and everyone else that they were a good group last year. We didn't have all the pieces put together, and I think a lot of those pieces now are," said Fontaine. "I think they are just hungry to prove the level of which they are at now going into this new conference. It's not backing down or being scared, but hungry to go out there and prove who we are as a team."
Key returners
Charlotte had strong performers last season who will be critical to the team's success in the 2023 campaign.
Tash Hudson had a breakout season in her first year with the 49ers in 2022, being named to the All-Conference USA Third Team. Hudson is the leading scorer of all returning players from the 2022 roster and looks to build on her five-goal season.
Macey Bader had a standout sophomore season with three goals and three assists. She made a strong run in the Conference-USA tournament, being named to the All-tournament team after a two-goal performance in the first round.
Bader's club team found substantial success in the offseason and gave her strong performances to build on with the 49ers.
"Being able to play more towards the end of the summer, being a captain for a couple of games and scoring more goals is a huge confidence builder. I'm excited to keep that streak going and continue into this season," said Bader.
Veteran leadership
Charlotte has two graduate players returning for another season who will provide an essential leadership role with the team.
Kristy Campbell has been a top defensive player for the 49ers for years, being named the team's MVP in 2021 and playing in 17 games throughout the 2022 season. Campbell led the team to three clean sheets while serving as the team captain.
"She doesn't need the armband of the title to be known as a captain or a leader on this team; she just has that presence about her. Just from that experience standpoint and leadership aspect, she's just invaluable at this point," said Fontaine.
Julia Patrum returns for another season while being named to the American Preseason Watch List for the 2023 season. In 2022 she was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team after tying for the team lead with three assists.
Vital addition
Charlotte felt they were missing a few pieces, so they landed their hands on someone who is expected to make an immediate impact after being named to the American Preseason Watch List. The University of South Carolina transfer Payton Patrick hopes to use her postseason experience to help put the 49ers over the top.
"I played in a ton of big games there [South Carolina], like the Sweet 16 run, the Elite Eight run and the SEC championship last year. I think the biggest thing is showing them they can do it and bringing in that knowledge and mentality of wanting to win and what it takes, doing the extra work," said Patrick.
Patrick has shown a knack for producing points in the late stages, with two game-winning goals, two game-winning assists and one game-tying goal with the Gamecocks last year.
"From a finishing aspect, it will give us some more opportunities in front of the goal; she'll probably be a bit of a distraction for opponents, which could open up opportunities for other players," said Fontaine.
AAC dawns
With the move to the AAC, Charlotte will be taking on new foes that they aren't familiar with. Fontaine accepts that there is a challenge but knows it will provide strong opportunities for growth to sharpen the team to the best it can be.
"I expect it to be difficult in many ways and challenging, but a lot of great learning opportunities and moments for us to take advantage of them, not knowing who we are as well. It's definitely going to be a battle; those games won't be easy, but we are looking forward to the challenge of it," said Fontaine.
The unfamiliarity of the new conference gives teams like the 49ers, who had a lot of 50/50 games fall the wrong way last year, the ability to sneak up on opponents and catch them off guard, which excites Hudson for the season ahead.
"Honestly, I'm hoping teams underestimate us. I hope we can catch some teams off guard because we have a great team and have some great players, so people better be ready," said Hudson.
New era begins
Charlotte begins their 2023 season on the road taking on the James Madison University Dukes at 7 p.m. on August 17, streaming on ESPN+.
The 49ers return home to Transamerica Field on August 20 at 7 p.m. against the NC State Wolfpack.