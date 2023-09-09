The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team fell 1-0 to the University of Florida Gators in a match that ended early due to inclement weather.
As a result of the loss, the 49ers record now sits at 2-3-2, while the Gators remain unbeaten with a 4-0-2 record.
First half
Both teams struggled to see action in the first half, as the 49ers did not construct a single shot while the Gators managed just three. Although the 49ers did not see any attempts, they were able to play the ball into the box but could not finish their possessions.
The 49ers goalkeeper Emma Wakeman made a pair of saves coming in the 13th minute and the second in the 24th minute.
Both sides made plenty of substitutions, with the 49ers making five substitutions and the Gators making eight.
Second half
The second half began with more action as the Gators quickly got a shot that the 49ers defense blocked in the 47th minute. Not long after, the Gators' own Lena Bailey got enough space in order to secure the first and only goal of the match in the 51st minute, being assisted by Oakley Rasmussen.
The Gators managed three more shots during the remainder of the match, with Madeline Pirrello missing high in the 70th minute, Amelia Malkin missing in the 74th minute, and Madison Young's shot being saved by Wakeman in the 80th minute.
The game was delayed due to inclement weather in the 82nd minute and ultimately ended early.
Takeaways
The 49ers' attack struggled throughout the match, not managing a single shot and being ruled offside six times.
Despite allowing the Gators to score what eventually became the winning goal in the 51st minute, the 49ers defense played well, holding the Gators to a season-low eight total shots.
Wakeman faced four shots on goal and saved three of them, bringing her season total to 21 saves.
Up next
The 49ers are set to go on the road to take on the University of Richmond Spiders on Sunday, Sept. 10. Kick-off is slated for 2 p.m., with the match available to stream on ESPN+.
This matchup will be the last before the 49ers face their first opponent in the American Athletic Conference.