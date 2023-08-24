The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team kicked off the season with a 2-1 home loss to the North Carolina State University (NC State) Wolfpack in front of a program-record crowd of 1,607 attendees on Sunday, Aug. 20.
"Overall, I think we played with a lot of heart and guts tonight against a really top-level team like that," said Head Coach Brandi Fontaine.
The crowd brought an intense atmosphere for the team and Charlotte's campus as the game served as a kickoff for classes beginning that following Monday.
"[The fans] were so loud and brought a really great college atmosphere. Them just being here and supporting us means everything," said sophomore forward Ayanna Parker.
First half
The match was very physical, combining 24 fouls throughout the game. The physicality got ramped up early, with two collisions occurring in the first five minutes, giving a preview of the toughness.
In the 9th minute, NC State got a turnover and broke away for an offensive push, but a timely deflection from a Charlotte defender stopped a potentially dangerous cross.
The 49ers' first big scoring opportunity came in the 16th minute when Julia Patrum sent a cross trying to connect with Tash Hudson for the game's first goal, but the pass just missed the mark.
Shortly after, Charlotte's Hudson found herself with a chance to score. Her shot was centimeters away from escaping the fingers of the Wolfpack's Maria Echezarreta, who leaped to make the save. The corner kick afterward saw Macey Bader find Kelly Hastings, whose shot was also saved by Echezarreta.
In the 42nd minute, the 49ers broke up the goose egg on the scoreboard, with Parker stealing the ball from NC State. Her shot hit off of a Wolfpack defender's foot sailing into the goal, putting Charlotte ahead 1-0 heading into halftime.
Second half
After Charlotte controlled the pace for the majority of the game, the Wolfpack offense came out fast, trying to change the flow. Getting a high-scoring chance in the 49th minute, Leyah Hall-Robinson fired a shot to the upper right corner of the net, but Emma Wakeman hit the ball in the air before catching it to secure her first save of the night.
In the 52nd minute, Charlotte went for an insurance goal, with Bader sending a shot that was punched away by Echezarreta, keeping the game within reach for NC State.
In the 64th minute, the 49ers had another attempt with Payton Patrick showing her fancy footwork to beat out her defender, but a swarm of defenders rejected her pass, not letting the ball reach an awaiting Hudson in the box.
The Wolfpack found the equalizing goal in the 77th minute when Hall-Robinson passed it to Jameese Joseph, who then found teammate Alexis Strickland sending a shot that just snuck past Wakeman to tie the game 1-1.
NC State claimed a 2-1 lead in the 84th minute after a free kick from Brianna Weber was hit into the air by Wakeman, who got an unlucky bounce, leaving the ball exposed to be hit in by Hall-Robinson. The goal went in review to confirm that it fully crossed the line before Wakeman made another play on it. After review, the goal stood in place to put the Wolfpack ahead.
After finding themselves trailing, Charlotte jumpstarted on offense, trying to push the pace and find the tying goal. Despite that, they could only get one shot off in the closing minutes while forcing three corner kicks in the final 90 seconds.
Takeaways
There were a few missed opportunities for goals, but Charlotte seemed to be more selective in finding good shots to take. The 49ers improved on their shots-on-goal percentage of 55%, while against James Madison University in the season opener, their shots-on-goal percentage was 27%.
The impressive crowd gave the team an extra boost. When the first half of the match is played under the blistering sun in the lower 90 degrees and adding the physicality of the Wolfpack, energy tends to be zapped relatively quickly. The 49ers were able to harness extra energy from the crowd to give them.
"It always helps when you can get support like that from your fans. I think it gave us a ton of energy tonight, and we really appreciate them coming out, and we hope that they come out like that for future games as well," said Fontaine.
Stars of the game
Parker scored her first career goal to give Charlotte the lead late in the first half. The sophomore found her shot reaching into the net after deflecting off of a Wolfpack's foot.
"It just means all the work I've been putting in over the summer and in practice and preseason, it all paid off. It means everything to me because I worked so hard," said Parker.
NC State's Hall-Robinson gathered a goal and an assist in the evening, finding her teammate to tie the game up 1-1 and later converting a shot to put the Wolfpack ahead.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte travels to Conway, S.C., to take on the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, available to stream on ESPN+.