The Charlotte 49ers' youthful squad shined in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 18, against the UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Spartans despite losing 2-1.
"We started pulling some of the pieces together, and I believe this team has a lot of great things ahead of them," said Brandi Fontaine, Charlotte's new head coach.
Key Moments:
The match's first goal came 5:48 into the game after a great lead pass from redshirt freshman Ella Joaquin set up a breakaway for junior transfer Tash Hudson to score. Hudson blasted the kick past the goalkeeper going into the bottom right corner of the net, putting the 49ers up 1-0 early in the match.
Charlotte had another excellent scoring opportunity at the 20:55 mark. Sophomore Macey Bader had a shot that nearly found its way into the net but hit the center of the crossbar, leaving the score 1-0.
The defense stood firm the rest of the first half, shutting out the Spartans. Redshirt-sophomore goalkeeper Emily Keck had her first career start for Charlotte, posting five saves in the first half.
Sophomore defender Kiara Pralle made a solid defensive play to prevent a goal on a strong scoring chance for UNCG to help keep the score 1-0 in the first half.
Keck showed out at the 61st-minute mark getting back-to-back saves. Spartans' freshman Ryen Ortiz's shot hit off the crossbar to the feet of fellow freshman Ava Kiss inside the box for a shot on goal. Keck recovered from the first save, running over to block the kick with her hands.
At the 69-minute mark, UNCG's Kiss and Ortiz connected to score a goal through the upper center of the net, tying the match at one a piece.
The Spartans then claimed the lead three minutes later at the 72-minute mark. Ortiz used excellent footwork to beat two defenders and made the shot in the bottom left corner of the goal to put UNCG up over Charlotte 2-1.
This score held up the rest of the way, with neither defense allowing the opposition a scoring opportunity.
"I was proud of the effort we showed tonight," said Fontaine.
Stars of the Game:
Keck played outstanding in her first match as Charlotte's keeper, getting ten saves, the second most saves any 49er keeper has had in their debut.
Newcomer Hudson played a vital role in the game, bursting through the defense and scoring Charlotte's lone goal.
What's Next:
Charlotte used 16 players in the matchup with the Spartans, with 10 of them being underclassmen. The youthful squad put up a strong performance in the game overall and will look to grow from it as the season gets underway and progresses.
"We are making progress and growing right now. Hats off to UNCG for coming back and continuing the fight," said Fontaine.
The next matchup for Fontaine and her squad comes this Sunday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., when the 49ers host the Richmond Spiders for their first home game at Transamerica Field.
