On Aug. 17, the Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team began their season at Harrisonburg, Va., falling to the James Madison University (JMU) Dukes 3-2.
1st half
The first half was a closely contested match, with neither team coming away with a goal showing the team's defensive prowess.
Charlotte had five shots in the opening half, while JMU got held to one. The Dukes' lone first-half shot came at the 4:30 mark when they attempted a header off a corner kick that went over the crossbar.
The 49ers' lone shot on goal came when Bailey Manfredi delivered a corner kick that found Kelly Hastings for a header attempt that got snuffed out by the opposing keeper.
2nd half
The opening-day jitters seemed to shake off in the second half as a barrage of goals were scored in the second half.
Three minutes into the second half JMU claimed the lead after a pass from Shea Collins found Jordan Yang, who snuck a pass through the defense and gave the ball to Jeanette Fieldsend with a clear line at the goal. Fieldsend converted the opportunity with a shot sailing to the upper left corner just past the Charlotte keeper's reach in the 48th minute.
The 49ers responded in the 53rd minute after being awarded a free-kick due to one of the Dukes taking down Macey Bader. She capitalized on the opportunity, tying the game after sending a shot over the crowd of defenders and slipping past the goalkeeper in the bottom right corner to make it 1-1.
Not long after, JMU answered back, scoring on a penalty kick awarded from a cross being deflected off a 49ers' arm inside the box. Alba Fernández Almagro sent her shot to the left side of the goal, pushing past the diving 49ers' keeper to go up 2-1 in the 55th minute.
The next goal didn't come around until 10 minutes later when Shea Collins attempted a cross that ricocheted off a Charlotte defender. The ball went sailing through the air, finding itself in the opposite corner of the net to add an insurance goal for the Dukes, putting them up 3-1 in the 65th minute.
A responding goal for the 49ers wouldn't come until the 85th minute when Bader delivered a corner kick that flew between two leaping JMU defenders and found Kristy Campbell, who sent the ball in with a header to cut the lead down to 3-2 with five minutes left to play.
Charlotte continued to push on offense seeking the tying goal, but the defensive strength of the Dukes, coupled with the dwindling time, resulted in the opening game loss for the 49ers 3-2.
Takeaways
Charlotte failed to convert on their ample scoring opportunities with 15 total shots, but only four were on goal. If the 49ers can polish up their finishing, they could prove very dangerous offensive attacks this season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Charlotte did well keeping possession to give the offense the opportunities to score that it had. A few mistakes proved costly, along with some bad luck, which saw the 49ers allow three goals on the night.
Stars of the game
Bader made her presence known in the game, putting the first point on the board for Charlotte with the goal from the free-kick, also assisting on the team's only other goal finding her teammate with a corner kick.
Scoring Charlotte's second goal was defender Campbell who capitalized on the offensive opportunity producing her first goal since her freshman season in 2019. Her goal gave the 49ers a fighting chance late in the match.
For the Dukes, Collins showed out, making a good pass to get the assist for the first point of the game, and later scored a vital insurance goal that put the team ahead 3-1, which ultimately became the deciding goal.
Looking to game day
The 49ers return home to Transamerica Field on Sunday, Aug. 20, to play against the NC State Wolfpack. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m., as the game is also available to stream on ESPN+.