The Charlotte women's soccer team is set to host the University of Florida Gators at Transamerica field on Thursday, Sept. 7. This matchup will be the first played between the two teams.
The 49ers enter the match with an overall record of 2-2-2, while the Gators enter with a record of 3-0-2.
Scouting the 49ers
Through six matches, the 49ers have outscored their opponents eight goals to six and have taken 21 more shots than their opponents.
Junior forward Macey Bader scored the 49ers' only goal against Virginia Tech at their previous match, her second goal of the season. Bader's two goals are a current team high shared by sophomore forward Ayanna Parker and junior forward Payton Patrick.
Bader and Patrick have one assist each, another team high shared with senior defender Reagan Burns and senior midfielder Lea Wissell.
In the goal, senior Emma Wakeman has made 18 saves this season and kept a clean sheet in three of the six matches so far. Wakeman was named American Athletic Conference (AAC) goalkeeper of the week after making a career high five saves against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) and setting another career high during the next match against Virginia Tech with six saves.
Scouting the Gators
The Gators have not seen a loss through their first five matches but have yet to win on the road, with a 0-0 tie at the University of Miami and a 1-1 tie at Kennesaw State University.
The Gators have outscored their opponents 12 goals to one this season, allowing 19 shots across the five matches played.
Forward Megan Hinnenkamp leads the Gators with three goals through their first five matches.
Forward Molly Grant has contributed to three goals, scoring two and assisting on a third in just 66 minutes played through the five matches.
Keys to a 49ers victory
The 49ers should be ready to have a bounce-back game in the attack. After having 14 total shots in a 0-0 tie against UNCG, the 49ers only managed two shots in the 1-1 tie against Virginia Tech. The 49ers will need to generate more shot attempts and put shots on goal if they want to win against the Gators, who have done a good job limiting shots and goals this season.
Charlotte's defense must also remain in their current form, as they have allowed just a single goal across their previous four matches. The 49ers' midfielder Paige Rosenfeld suffered an ankle sprain against Virginia Tech, leaving an open spot on the starting roster that Charlotte must take care of.
Looking to game day
The matchup between the Charlotte 49ers and Florida Gators will be played at Transamerica Field on Thursday, Sept. 7, with kick-off slated for 5 p.m. The match will be available for streaming on ESPN+.