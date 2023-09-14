The Charlotte women’s soccer team executed a comeback against the University of Richmond Spiders, winning 3-2 in Virginia on Sept. 10.
Following the Niners’ victory, Charlotte improves to 3-3-2 on the season, while Richmond falls to 2-3-3.
First half
The 49ers started the match slowly while Richmond attacked in full force. The Spiders notched four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes of play, forcing the Niner’s defense to step up.
After denying a corner kick from the Spiders 16 minutes in, the 49ers began to apply pressure in the offensive third.
Senior Lily Suyao lined up to take Charlotte’s first corner kick of the match 23 minutes into play. In her first career start for the Niners, Suyao scored an Olimpico goal to put the 49ers up 1-0.
Charlotte maintained the lead until late in the first half when midfielder Lea Wissell was booked for a shove inside the box. Hannah Antonick converted the penalty for the Spiders to level the match at 1-1 going into halftime.
Second half
With momentum heading into the second half, Richmond came out firing on all cylinders.
A timely placed shot from outside of the box found the upper right-hand corner for the Spiders, giving Richmond a 2-1 lead with 39 minutes remaining in play.
Charlotte’s attack came alive late in the second half, with the dynamic duo of Payton Patrick and Julia Patrum leading the way.
Patrum won possession in the attacking third before finding Patrick on a run behind the Spider defense for the equalizer. Five minutes later, Patrick returned the favor by finding Patrum wide open in the box for the go-ahead goal, setting the Niners up 3-2.
With seven minutes left in the match, Charlotte’s defense stayed active to secure a comeback victory for the 49ers.
Takeaways
Emma Wakeman, the reigning American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week, had yet another exceptional performance for the 49ers. Wakeman recorded eight saves on the day, with 22 saves in her last four matches.
Charlotte kept up the offensive pressure in this match, totaling seven shots on goal and nine corners compared to Richmond’s three.
Stars of the match
Patrick’s second-half goal and assist have helped her lead the Niners with eight total points this season.
Patrum’s game-winning goal was her first of the season, while her assist to Patrick earned her three points on the day.
Up next
The 49ers will be back in action against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers on Sept. 14 at Transamerica Field. Kick-off begins at 7 p.m., with the game available to stream on ESPN+.