The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team faced off against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Transamerica Field on Sept. 3 in a close contest that ended in a 1-1 tie. The tie results in the 49ers holding a 2-2-2 record while the Hokies stand at 2-1-3.
Macey Bader scored the equalizer goal in the 87th minute to avoid the loss.
"We've proven in the past few games that we can be a second-half team if we need to," said Head Coach Brandi Fontaine. "Whether that's clean sheets, putting the ball in the net or sustaining leads, we've been able to prove that, and that's something we struggled with last year."
First half
The match opened up with the Hokies controlling the ball in 49er territory. Despite the lengthy possession time, the Hokies could not score and only attempted two shots through the first 15 minutes of play. However, their sustained possession paid off when Virginia Tech's Samantha DeGuzman scored the match's first goal in the 19th minute.
The Hokies left no time to rest for Charlotte's goalkeeper Emma Wakeman as they attempted two shots on goal in the following minutes. The first, by Emma Pelkowski, was a shot that went soaring towards the top of the net but was stopped by Wakeman. The second came just a minute later at the 22-minute mark from Natalie Mitchell but was again prevented with a diving save.
With the Hokies still in control of the ball as the first half began to wind down, Wakeman faced another flurry of shots from the 33 to 35-minute mark. This time, it was a trio of shots from the Hokies coming from Mitchell, Pelkowski and later DeGuzman, none resulting in a Hokie score.
Second half
The second half of this match began again with the ball in Niner territory. The Hokies were much more conservative with the offensive approach, making a lot of safe passes and draining clock time.
The first shot of the half came in the 61st minute from Virginia Tech's Anna Weir, but her shot was saved in the bottom of the net by Wakeman.
With less than four minutes left to play, the game looked out of reach for the 49ers until a late surge of energy from the offense led to a goal by Macy Bader. Bader took her shot up with three minutes left to play. The goal from Bader resulted from the team's first shot on goal and second goal attempt.
As time winded down after the 49ers' last-minute goal, the intensity of the match shot up as both teams were in a hurry to score. The Hokies were able to muster one more shot attempt by DeGuzman in the 89th minute, but it was saved by Wakeman, cementing the tie.
Takeaways
The 49ers midfielder Paige Rosenfeld went down with an injury near the 13th minute of play and left their defense weakened. Fontaine revealed that Rosenfield suffered an ankle sprain and will miss some time. As Rosenfield is a key starter, another 49er will have to play her part.
As of the past few games, the 49ers have demonstrated their strength as a second-half team. Charlotte has managed to keep their opponents scoreless in the last three second halves.
The Hokie's offense looked good following a 0-0 tie in their previous match against Old Dominion University. Mitchell, Pelkowski and DeGuzman all had multiple shots on goal and looked like very competent scorers. Their control of the ball for the majority of the game nearly won them the match.
Stars of the game
Despite Wakeman's three-game shutout streak being snapped, she was impressive in the tie. Wakeman had a career-high six saves and was key at limiting the potent Hokie offense.
Junior forward Bader was clutch for the 49ers, scoring a huge last-minute goal for Charlotte. Before Bader's goal, the 49ers were unproductive on offense and could not generate a shot on goal. Bader has now achieved 21 shots so far this season.
Up next
The 49ers will continue their homestay on Sept. 7 when Charlotte faces off against the University of Florida Gators at Transamerica Field. Kick-off begins at 5 p.m., and the game will be available to stream on ESPN+.