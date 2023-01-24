The Charlotte women's tennis team started the weekend with a dominant showing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday, Jan. 20, before traveling to Winston-Salem and suffering a close loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sunday, Jan. 22.
The 49ers 7-0 win against the Hawkeyes and 4-3 loss to the Deacons leaves them at a record of 2-2 on the spring season.
Against the Hawkeyes
In Charlotte's first home match of the spring season, they defended the LifeTime Fitness courts against Iowa, sweeping the Hawkeyes in all 7 of the matches played on Friday, Jan. 20.
In doubles, the No. 21 ranked duo of Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio defeated the Hawkeye duo of Anya Lamoreaux and Marisa Schmidt 6-3.
Iowa's Samantha Mannix and Vipasha Mehra tied up doubles play with a win in an unfinished matchup over Charlotte's Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney.
Emma Wilkins and Lucie Petruzelova earned the doubles point for Charlotte with a 6-1 win over Daianne Hayashida and Barbora Pokorna.
In singles, Sawhney's got things started with a dominant 6-5, 6-2 win over Iowa's Pia Kranholdt to set the tempo.
Wilkins followed suit with a win over Pokoma 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Petruzelova secured the 49ers' third win over Daianne Hayashida, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Fellow Charlotte seniors Quiterio and Maquet followed suit, dismantling the Iowa women's tennis team with wins to push the 49er advantage.
Charlotte's Ruxi Schech clinched the team's second win of the season with a 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6) defeat of Schmidt.
Head Coach Anthoney Davidson said the team's Friday morning victory was huge.
"This is a huge win for our program against a strong opponent. We showed a lot of character in difficult moments, which is what I'm most happy with. The level of tennis can improve, but we were fantastic when it mattered in the big moments, and that will be key for us going forward," said Davison.
Following a fairly mistake-free match, Charlotte headed north to Winston-Salem to face the Demon Deacons.
Against the Demon Deacons
Unlike the match two days prior, the Charlotte had a woeful start at the Wake Forrest Indoor Tennis Center. After Wake Forrest clinched the match 4-1, Charlotte mounted a late-game comeback, but it wouldn't be enough, finishing the Sunday with a 4-3 loss to the Deacons.
Wake's No. 12 ranked duo Anna Brylin, and Brooke Killingsworth got things going in doubles to play, defeating No. 21 Maquet and Quiterio 6-1.
Then Casie Wooten defeated No. 57 Schech and Sawhney in an unfinished match. The Demon Deacons earned the doubles point when Nevena Carton and Whitley Pate defeated Wilkins and Petruzelova 6-1.
In singles, Wotten defeated Schech 6-1, 6-3 to start things off. Brylin earned the second singles victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Maquet.
The 49ers started to get back into the match when Quiterio defeated Killingsworth in dominating fashion, 6-3, 7-5.
Carton got the Demon Deacons back on the board with a win over Petruzelova 7-6(4), 6-3.
Charlotte finished things strong as Wilkins defeated Pate 6-7(4), 6-4, 1-0(10-8), and Sawhney defeated Jingyi Li 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
The late surge wouldn't be enough as Wake held onto win 4-3.
With the win, the Demon Deacons progressed to 9-0 all-time against the 49ers.
Takeaways
The Charlotte women's tennis team continues through the 2023 spring season. Sawhney's 11-4 singles record represents some of the peaks to a Charlottes directionless start, with Wilkins and Maquet close behind, tied with a 9-6 record each. However, senior Maddie Brown's 1-4 record and freshman Emma van Poppel's 2-8 record capitalize the variety in win percentage this season start has brought for the 49ers.
As Charlotte's singles matches welcomed a vast range of success over the weekend, their doubles matches followed suit, with two wins in the bout against Iowa and two losses in the struggle against Wake Forrest.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action for the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Chapel Hill, N.C. Action will start at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and continue through Saturday, Jan. 28.