Charlotte women's tennis seniors Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney broke the program's duos record on Friday, April 14, during their match against Tulsa University. The duo broke the tie for the number one spot in the record books after being tied with Ashleigh Murray and Laura Smith with 59 wins.
The 49ers traveled to Oklahoma to face off against Tulsa on Friday, April 14. The team won the match 4-0, but the duo secured their 60th win and the record, defeating Tulsa's Laia Conde Monfort and Ana Naranjo Martinez 6-3.
The two have been a part of the 49ers program since they were freshmen, and Sawhney said they had formed a special bond over the years.
"We've been playing together since our first year, we've had lots of good and bad moments, but it has enabled us to make it very far together," said Sawhney.
Schech said Sawhney means a lot to her.
"Since I've been at Charlotte, Kaavya has been my day one," said Schech.
When the two joined the program in January 2019 as early enrollees, Schech said they were put to the test.
"We came in together during the middle of the season, which was a bit challenging because you go straight into the season, and then COVID hit," said Schech.
Sawhney said the two have been through it all together and have built strong chemistry on and off the court.
"We try to go into every game as relaxed as possible because we are two kinds of players that if we get too nervous, we don't go off our shots in the game," said Sawhney. "If we are struggling in a match, we know what to tell each other since we have spent much time off the court."
The two took this mindset into their match against Tulsa to earn their 60th win together. This is the first doubles team in program history to do so.
Next up
The 49ers received a bid to the NCAA Championship tournament on Monday, May 1. Charlotte will be back in action on Friday, May 5, when they travel to Raliegh to face off against No. 25 Kansas in the tournament's first round, with the first serve set for 2 p.m.