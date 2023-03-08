Charlotte women's tennis team traveled to Virginia to play against No. 66 Liberty University and the College of William and Mary in a dual matchup on March 3 and March 4.
The 49ers, ranked No. 32, secured a win over the Griffins 5-2 and the Eagles 6-1.
The five-game win streak marks Charlotte's longest of the season, with their last loss coming to No. 24 University of Tennessee on Feb. 17.
Against the Eagles
Charlotte started the weekend off strong with No. 55 doubles team Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio, who defeated Maria Juliana Parra Romero and Alexandra Almborg, 6-3.
Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney beat Tiffany Nguyen and Maretha Burger for the last doubles matchup, 6-3.
The third match went unfinished, with Esther Lovato and Marina Davtyan up against Emma Wilkins and Lucie Petruzelova.
Singles started strong for Charlotte when Quiterio earned a blowout set win over Lovato with scores of 6-0 and 6-0.
Elsa Kirch lost to Sawhney in her first match of the day, 6-4 and 6-1. Maquet continued the streak for the 49ers, defeating Nguyen in two tough matches, 6-3 and 6-0.
The win streak for Charlotte ended when Romero defeated Schech 6-0 and 6-2. Trying to make a comeback, Wilkins beat Burger in two matches, 6-3 and 6-3.
The final match against Liberty was a defeat for Charlotte, with Davtyan beating Petruzelova, 6-1 and 7-6(6).
Against the Griffins
Maquet and Quiterio started doubles with a win against Emma Fernald and Elisa van Meeteren 6-1.
Schech and Sawhney went up against Sofiya Kuzina and Ine Stange. However, the match went unfinished.
For doubles, Wilkins and Petruzelova defeated Hedda Gurholt and Raffaela Alhach with a score of 6-2.
Moving on to singles, Quiterio defeated Kuzina in a tough match for the Griffins, 6-1 and 6-2. In two matches, Petruzelova beat Fernald with scores of 6-1 and 6-4.
William & Mary's Alisia Manolescu had her first match of the day against Wilkins, who beat her in two matches, 6-2 and 6-2.
Maquet defeated van Meeteren in two matches, 6-1 and 6-2. The win streak ended for Charlotte when Stange defeated Sawhney in a tough matchup, 0-6, 7-5 and 1-0 (10-6).
Charlotte ended the day with a loss when Gurholt beat Schech in three matches, 0-6, 6-2 and 6-4.
Next up
Charlotte will begin a seven-match homestand on March 10 against the University of Memphis. Two days later, the 49ers will match up against Penn State University. Both games will take place at Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex.