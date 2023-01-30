Charlotte women's tennis scored big against the University of Utah Utes before succumbing to the No. 2 University of North Carolina (UNC) Tarheel's pressure in the two-day ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Chapel Hill, N.C. The 49ers went 4-0 against Utah on Friday, Jan. 27, while falling 4-0 to UNC on Saturday, Jan. 28.
The two results leave Charlotte 3-3 on the season.
Against the Utes
The 49ers recorded another shutout in the 2022-2023 season against the Utes. Charlotte ran up the numbers in both doubles and singles with little opposition.
Doubles play saw the pair of junior Emma Wilkins and sophomore Lucie Petruzelova prevail in short order, going 6-2 in a solid victory and putting Charlotte ahead.
The second doubles match between Charlotte's No. 57 ranked duo Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney and Utah's Samantha Horwood and Katya Townsend went unfinished.
A closer fight ensued involving the senior pair of Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio; their battle ended 6-4, ultimately coming out in favor of the 49ers and giving Charlotte the doubles point.
In singles, the contest was slightly more challenging. Sawhney scored an early lead for Charlotte after defeating Utah's Horwood 6-1 and 6-2.
Petruzelova followed up her strong performance in doubles with a powerful show in singles, battling to two 6-3 victories in her match to bring Charlotte one step closer to a shutout.
The remaining four games saw fierce competition. A growing stalemate broke only due to the efforts of Maquet, bringing a sturdy campaign in a hotly contested 6-2 and 7-6 victory against the Utes.
Charlotte held onto a win over Utah 4-0.
Against the Tar Heels
The marquee game of the day found Charlotte unable to seize the day against the forces of the No. 2 ranked Tar Heels. Like the day's first contest, Charlotte could not make a breakthrough amid stiff competition.
UNC drew first blood in doubles, finishing with large margins over the 49ers. The Maquet and Quiterio pair held as well as they could, but the potent offense on the part of the Tar Heels left them in a 6-2 hole.
Wilkins and Petruzelova obtained little purchase in their confrontation, falling 6-1 and giving the doubles point to North Carolina.
Charlotte's efforts were in vain in singles play, where of the finished sets, none left the 49ers in the fight. Maquet fell 6-3 and 6-1 to start, quickly followed by Wilkins in a 6-1 and 6-4 loss.
Finally, Sawhney's 6-0 and 6-4 defeats brought the day to a close, giving UNC a recorded shutout for the game.
North Carolina defeated Charlotte 4-0.
Takeaways
Once again in the season, the results from the weekend are better than a cursory glance would indicate.
North Carolina, who sits No. 2 currently, is among the strongest foes the 49ers might face. With such a potent force to bear, a defeat is a reasonable prospect. It could give Charlotte a chance to gauge its strength and polish its efforts against weaker foes.
While some days offer a look at the Charlotte lineup's depth, fighting the Utes and the Tar Heels evidenced the strong players at the top of the roster. The recurring success of Maquet and Petruzelova makes that clear.
Having already faced two nationally ranked opponents and still holding a .500 win record, the Charlotte squad is sure to have some power beyond what the scores tell.
Next up
Charlotte returns to LifeTime Fitness in the Queen City to oppose South Carolina State and Gardner Webb in back-to-back fights on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.