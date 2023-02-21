Charlotte women’s tennis traveled to Tennessee to take on the No. 24 University of Tennessee and Bellarmine University on Feb. 17 for split duals.
The 49ers started their day with a 4-2 loss to the Lady Volunteers (Vols) but made a comeback in the afternoon with their 4-0 win against the Knights.
Vs. Lady Vols (2-4)
The morning started strong for Tennessee when doubles Lauren Anzalotta and Elza Tomase defeated Lucie Petruzelova and Emma Wilkins with a score of 6-2.
Daria Kuczer and Eleonora Molinaro beat Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney, 6-3, to win the doubles point.
The last double matchup went unfinished, with Esther Adeshina and Rebeka Mertena against Margaux Maquet and Lucia Quiterio, 5-4.
Gonna need four in singlesMac/Lu ⬇️ 4-5Rux/Kaav ❌3-6Wilkins/Lucie ❌ 2-6#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/1G4goKGeyE— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) February 17, 2023
Moving over to singles, Charlotte made a comeback as Sawhney defeated Anzalotta in two matches, 6-3 and 6-4.
No. 24 Mertena started a streak for Tennessee, beating Schech with scores of 6-4 and 6-4. No. 65 Tomase continued the streak when she defeated Quiterio in two matches, 6-4 and 7-6 (2).
Petruzelova broke the win streak for Tennessee, beating Molinaro in three matches, 6-4, 2-6 and 6-4.
Esther Adeshina made her first appearance with a win against Wilkins with scores of 6-3, 6-7 (2) and 6-2.
Ending singles, Maquet went up against Kuczer with scores of 7-6(5), 3-6 and 1-0, taking the loss. After that, however, the game went unfinished.
Coming down to the wireRux ❌ 4-6, 4-6Lu ❌ 4-6, 6-7(2)Mac ↔️ 7-6(5), 3-6Lucie ✅ 6-4, 2-6, 6-4Wilkins ↔️ 3-6, 7-6(2), 2-4Kaav ✅ 6-3, 6-4🟢 2-3 🟠#GoldStandard⛏️— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) February 17, 2023
The Comeback Win Against the Knights
Charlotte came back strong in the afternoon when Schech and Sawhney defeated Lailaa Bashir and Cydney Rogers with a score of 6-0.
Lucia Aranda and Emma van Poppel made their first appearance during doubles, defeating Hanley Riner and Channing Varnum 6-1.
Wilkins and Petruzelova went up against Shu Grosso and Ekaterina Tikhonko with a score of 5-1, but the match went unfinished.
The 49ers took the first win of the singles matchup when Quiterio defeated Bashir in two matches, 6-1 and 6-0.
Aranda won against Liann Grosso in two matches, 6-1 and 6-0. The last finished match was with Maddie Brown, who defeated Varnum with scores of 6-0 and 6-2.
Tikhonko went against Schech with a score of 7-5 in an unfinished matchup. Wilkins played Rogers in an unfinished matchup with scores of 6-4 and 6-0.
Lastly, Riner went up against van Poppel with scores of 7-6(3) and 0-1, ending the match unfinished.
A quick singles update:Rux ⬇️ 3-5Lu ⬆️ 6-1, 4-0Wilkins ⬆️ 5-4Aranda ⬆️ 6-1, 3-0Emma ⬆️ 6-5Maddie ⬆️ 6-0, 2-1#GoldStandard⛏️— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) February 17, 2023
Up next
Charlotte will return to Halton Wagner Tennis Complex on Feb. 25. They will host The University of North Carolina at Wilmington at 10 a.m. and Elon University at 2:30 p.m.