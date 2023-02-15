The Charlotte women's tennis team went up against Virginia Tech University at LifeTime Fitness on Feb. 11. The 49ers beat the Hokies in a close game, 4-3.
This game marked the first loss for Virginia Tech this spring season. This win for Charlotte gives them three consecutive wins over the Hokies and multiple wins over Power-5 teams.
Made it three-in-a-row against our old Metro Conference foe!#GoldStandard⛏️https://t.co/jjignYNN0k— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) February 11, 2023
Kaavya Sawhney is currently sits at a 13-5 overall record, with Margaux Maquet behind her at a 12-8 and Emma Wilkins with a 10-8 record.
Wilkins continues to rise in the all-time career wins list; after cracking the top 50 in her previous match, she earned a victory over the Hokies to mark 78 all-time wins in her three seasons with the 49ers.
How it happened
Starting strong with doubles, Wilkins and Lucie Petruzelova defeated Semra Aksu and Tamara Barad Itzhaki 6-2.
The Hokies then evened the doubles sets up at one win each as Katie Andreini and Dariya Radulova defeated Maquet and Lucia Quiterio 6-4.
In the last round of doubles, Erika Cheng and Özlem Uslu beat Ruxi Schech and Sawhney 7-6 (7-5) to take home the doubles point.
Going to need four in singles playMac/Lu ❌ 4-6Rux/Kaav ❌ 6-7 (5-7)Wilkins/Lucie ✅ 6-2#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/2YQaiousG0— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) February 11, 2023
Charlotte dominated singles, starting with Schech beating Radulova with scores of 6-1, 6-4.
Sawhney continued the 49er's streak when she defeated Andreini in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Virginia Tech attempted to make a comeback after falling behind on the scoreboard as Barad Itzhaki beat Maquet with a close score of 4-6 and a not-so-close matchup of 6-1.
Quiterio began the streak again for Charlotte as she defeated Özlem Uslu in three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.
A challenging game was played by Petruzelova when she beat Aksu with scores of 6-3, 3-6 and 6-0.
Ending the day with a win for the Hokies, Cheng dominated Wilkins 6-2, 0-6, 6-2. However, the overall match was out of reach, the 49ers taking the 4-3 victory.
Lucie brings it home!Rux ✅ 6-1, 6-4Lu ✅ 6-3, 1-6, 6-0Mac ❌ 1-6, 4-6Lucie ✅ 6-3, 3-6, 6-0Wilkins ↔️ 2-6, 6-0, 2-4Kaav ✅ 6-3, 6-3🟢 4-2#GoldStandard⛏️— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) February 11, 2023
The 49ers will hit the road again on Feb. 17, first traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., to compete against No. 22 University of Tennessee at 10 a.m.
The team will then travel to Louisville, Ky., to play Bellarmine University later at 1 p.m.