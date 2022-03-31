Charlotte basketball fans may not see a familiar face next season as Jahmir Young, a star for Charlotte ever since he arrived on campus, officially declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, March 29.
Young potentially leaves the 49ers as the No. 17 leading scorer in program history with 1,421 points and one of the best players in program history. The two-time All-Conference Player is the first 49er since Demarco Johnson in 1997-98 to score double digits in every game in a season. Jahmir’s leadership on and off the court perfectly represents what being a Charlotte 49er is all about.
Young has made improvements in his career at Charlotte year after year, despite the constant changes surrounding the point guard. Last season, Jahmir averaged the most points, rebounds, and assists in his career.
In the process, he shot the ball at 46.8%, which was the highest efficiency he had ever reached. Continuously upping his production is a unique trait that shows the work ethic and determination to keep improving, and it will only help him as he continues his career.
Young’s announcement was made on Twitter, thanking the program, teammates, and fans for his career in the queen city. Although Jahmir is intrigued at the chance to play basketball at the next level, he left the door open for a possible return if he’s not drafted or signed by a team in June. At the end of his statement, he says, “I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining my collegiate eligibility.”
Young will be welcomed back to the program with open arms if no team takes a flier on the 21-year-old. As far as the NBA goes, Young hopes his hometown team, the Washington Wizards, selects him in the upcoming draft. He mentioned the significance of playing for his hometown team on the Highway 49 Podcast earlier this March.
As the offseason has just begun, Young is the only player to declare for the draft. Jared Garcia announced he is entering the transfer portal via Twitter. The 49ers went 17-14 this past season and lost in the first round of the Conference USA tournament to Rice.
