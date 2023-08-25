Charlotte's volleyball team will begin their season by hosting the Charlotte Invitational in Halton Arena from Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26.
The 49ers will have a trio of matches hosting Charleston Southern University, Elon University and Coastal Carolina University.
49ers at a glance
The 49ers have added four new transfers and two true freshmen to the 2023 roster.
Key players like Amani McArthur and Emani' Foster will not be returning, leaving two offensive spots up for grabs.
Players to watch during this preseason are Jessica Ricks, Camryn Upshaw and Lara Kretschmer, as they are the top leading scorers for returning players this season.
Ricks is a redshirt junior outside hitter who saw the court 27 times in the 2022 season. She was the third leading scorer for the 49ers, totaling up 193 kills.
The 49ers can go into this weekend with confidence as they have won the previous matchup with all three opponents in the previous season.
Head Coach Karen Weatherington returns for her ninth season with the 49ers.
Scouting the Buccaneers
Charlotte's last meeting with Charleston Southern was in 2013, with the 49ers being undefeated 6-0 in the series.
The Buccaneers went 15-16 overall last season, finishing No. 4 in conference play, and were able to make a conference championship attempt. Their run fell short as they lost to Campbell University in the first round.
Key players to look for during the weekend matchup are senior middle blocker Indigo Young and sophomore Skylar Yates. Young was selected to the Big South Preseason All-Conference team, while Yates was selected for the All-Freshman Squad.
Head Coach Carry Brown begins her first year coaching with the Buccaneers.
Scouting the Phoenixs
The 49ers and the Phoenixs have extensive match-play history, as they are currently 5-5 on the last 10 matchups. The 49ers got the sweep against Elon back in 2021 to obtain a one-game-winning streak.
Elon ended the 2022 season with a 13-14 overall record and finished 10-6 in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). They appeared in the CAA conference tournament for the fourth time in a row for the 2022 season.
Elon has returning key players such as Sydney Love and Clara LaRue.
Love, a junior outside hitter, is the top leading scorer for returning players this season. She had 266 kills and 85 blocks for the Phoenixs' past season.
LaRue is a sophomore outside hitter who made the All-Rookie Team for the 2022 season.
The Phoenixs are a young team, as they welcome seven freshmen and one graduate transfer to the squad this season.
Scouting the Chanticleers
The 49ers and the Chanticleers have not played each other in over a decade, the last time being in 2009. The 49ers hold a match history record of 12-3 against Coastal Carolina.
Coastal Carolina has come off multiple winning seasons in the last four years, finishing No. 2 in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference (SBC).
Last season, the Chanticleers finished 9-3, placing No. 2 overall in the SBC.
The Chanticleers add eight newcomers to the roster this season and return many veterans to the 2023 roster.
Looking to gameday
The 49ers will host the Charlotte Invitational at Halton Arena starting on Friday, Aug. 25 and lasting until Saturday, Aug. 26. The three game series will be streamed on ESPN+.