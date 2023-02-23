The 49ers softball team is back in Charlotte to host the Queen City Classic against Boston University, Penn State University, Kent State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology from Thursday, Feb. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 26.
The 49ers are coming off a tournament in Georgia where they went 3-2 with a staple win against No. 13/No. 10 Georgia 6-5. Charlotte currently holds a 6-3 record coming into the weekend.
Matchups
First up for the 49ers is the Boston University Terriers. They pose a 7-2 record after going 4-1 last weekend in Charleston, S.C., as they defeated Canisius College, Tennessee Tech Canisius and two wins over the College of Charleston.
The Penn State Nittany Lions officially started their season last weekend in Jacksonville, Fla., winning all five games.
The Kent State Golden Flashes hold a 4-5 record just after the season's first two weeks. However, they won all four games last week at the Retriever Round Robin.
As for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, they come into this weekend with a 5-5 record after competing in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, hosting the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
49ers to watch
Bailey Vannoy, Outfielder and Catcher: Looking to continue her hot streak from last year, Vannoy is averaging .240 with just one home run and still causing problems for opponents with six hits with five runs batted in (RBIs).
Lena Elkins, Pitcher: The freshman pitcher Elkins is performing at a high level with a 0.58 earned run average (ERA). She also threw the school's 16th no-hitter in program history in Charlotte's 1-0 victory against St. John's on Feb. 17, Elkins' second career start.
Terriers to watch
Kayla Roncin, Infielder: With a batting average of .517, Roncin is in a leadership role for the Terriers. With one home run and eight RBIs, look for her to keep pace coming into this weekend.
Kasey Ricard, Pitcher: With a 3-1 record, Ricard has 30 strikeouts with a 2.04 ERA while also holding batters to a .227 average.
Nittany Lions to watch
Liana Jones, Outfielder: Jones has a .438 batting average and has had a home run as well as eight RBIs to her name.
Bailey Parshall, Pitcher: A key to the Nittany Lions' success in their pitching rotation is Parshall, who has a 3-0 record with an ERA of 0.00.
Golden Flashes to watch
Emily Lippe, Catcher: With a .286 average, Lippe is posed to help her team turn it around this weekend. She also has three home runs and six RBIs.
Anilese Kelly, Pitcher: Leading the team with her 3.21 ERA and 21 strikeouts, Kelly is looking to improve her 2-2 record while painting the strike zone.
Yellow Jackets to watch
Sara Beth Allen, Catcher: With an average of .333 and three home runs, Allen is looking to keep it steady with her performances.
Blake Neleman, Pitcher: Neleman's 2-1 record, 2.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts drive the Yellow Jackets on the mound.
Gameday
The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, followed by the game against Penn State on Friday, Feb. 24, at 3 p.m. They then play Kent State on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. before lastly facing Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. Friday and Saturday's action will be available on CUSA.tv with Sunday's game on ESPN+.