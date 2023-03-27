ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday, March 16, that Hornets majority owner Michael Jordan is in talks to sell a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets.
Team and ownership history
Jordan, the legendary six-time champion, acquired majority ownership of the team in Feb. 2010 from Robert Johnson.
Since then, the Hornets have only made the playoffs three times and have failed to make it out of the first round each time, getting swept by the Orlando Magic in 2010 and the Miami Heat in 2014. Their most recent appearance was seven seasons ago in 2016, losing the series again to the Heat in 7 games.
The last time a Charlotte NBA team won a playoff round was in 2002, when the NBA’s first round was still a five-game series, and the original incarnation of the Hornets was on their way out under the ownership of George Shinn, who moved the team to New Orleans following the end of the season.
Empty pockets
While Michael Jordan has had plenty of financial success in the past four decades, he lacks the financial power other owners in the league have.
Compounded with the fact that Charlotte lacks the appeal of cities such as Los Angeles or Miami to young superstars, the Hornets are all but forced to build through the draft. Furthermore, the team has never paid the NBA’s luxury tax.
In the event of a wealthier ownership group acquiring majority ownership of the Hornets, the team would be better able to comfortably make a big splash in free agency and staff hiring.
What to expect if Jordan sells
Jordan has been talking to a group including Gabe Plotkin, to whom Jordan sold a minority stake in 2019, and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.
In June 2022, the Charlotte City Council approved an extension on the Hornets’ lease in Spectrum Center, which was scheduled to expire at the end of the 2029-2030 NBA season until the end of the 2044-2045 season.
While one benefit of Jordan’s ownership is that he likely would not entertain the thought of relocating the Hornets, the chance of relocation would be low even after selling.
Jordan’s future involvement with the team
Jordan will likely keep a minority ownership stake in the team following a sale, according to Wojnarowski’s report.
While what he would do with this minority stake is unknown, Jordan may remain closely involved with the team as there is a precedent dating back to his purchase of a minority stake in June 2006.
As part of the 2006 deal, Jordan took control of the basketball side of the team with the title of Managing Member of Basketball Operations.
While a sale has not been made official, it seems like a matter of time until it happens.