After losing to No. 19 Florida Atlantic University (FAU) on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Charlotte men's basketball team has lost seven out of their last 10 games and has fallen to No. 9 in the Conference USA (C-USA) standings.
Despite the recent losing streak, there was hope for the 49ers this season, with key players returning, such as Jackson Threadgill and Aly Khalifa. The team also added newcomers Lu'Cye Patterson, Montre' Gipson and Igor Miličić Jr.
Charlotte started the season 9-2, including impressive wins against Boise State University and Tulsa University in the Myrtle Beach Invitational and a stunning walk-off three-pointer by Threadgill to stun Davidson College on the road.
Compared to last year's 7-5 record heading into C-USA play, the hype around the program seemed to be at its highest since Ron Sanchez became head coach in 2018.
Charlotte got off to an electric start this season, so let's recap what happened in the last month. After 12 games against C-USA opponents, the 49ers sit at 13-10 overall and 4-8 in C-USA play.
Every year basketball programs across the country begin the season with non-conference opponents allowing teams to get their footing before heading into conference play in December.
The 49ers had a favorable non-conference schedule going 9-2 in the team's first 11 games, with five of Charlotte's wins coming against teams considered in the low-major tier of college basketball.
Combining the records of all the team's the 49ers played in the season's first 11 games amounts to 109-152, a 29% winning percentage. Compared to the last 12 games for Charlotte, the opponents' combined record jumps to 172-110, a 64% winning percentage.
Not much has changed for Charlotte this last month regarding how the team plays. The 49ers are an excellent three-point shooting team, and they have stayed committed to living or dying from beyond the arc all season.
In the first 13 games of the year, where the 49ers boasted a 10-3 record, they attempted 273 three-point shots for an average of 21 per game. In the last month, where the team's record is 3-7, they have attempted 207, which sits at 20.7 per game.
The volume in which Charlotte attempts three-point shots has not changed, but the number of makes has.
During the 49ers' better part of the season against lesser opponents, they shot an astounding 38.2% from deep, placing No. 20 in the country. However, that three-point percentage is down to 35.1% in the latter part of the season, ranking No. 134.
Three-point shooting has not been the only reason for the 49ers' rough patch, as another red flag is scoring droughts.
Every game, there is a stint in which the 49ers cannot score a point for five-plus minutes, and against formidable opponents, the team cannot afford to do this.
This scoring drought issue reared its ugly head against conference leader FAU. The 49ers closed a deficit late in the first half, giving the team a narrow 31-30 lead at the break.
Coming out of the intermission, Charlotte failed to score for over five minutes of game time, falling behind 38-31 before Brice Williams got the team on the board at the free-throw line.
Charlotte went from a slight lead at the half to down seven because the team could not score. It took the 49ers until the 8:41 mark to reach double-digit points in the half, trailing 50-41. After that, the 49ers took another 5:45 to score again.
This issue has occurred too often for the 49ers this season, and the reason for these droughts is the strategic approach to offense.
Too many times, players stand still, watching another dribble at the top of the key. On Saturday, countless times, two Charlotte players passed the ball back and forth for 25 seconds before chucking up a contested three-point shot.
When watching FAU, it seemed like every time they had the ball there would be five to six passes made to different players until the ball hit a wide-open shooter. The Owls had movement, quick precision passing and an offensive plan. Charlotte lacks these intangibles on offense, and this is the main reason for their scoring droughts.
Even with the team's struggles, they have a plethora of talent. With eight games left, Charlotte must figure out their offensive struggles to get back on track. The first opportunity to do so will be on the road against the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday, Feb. 9, as Charlotte looks to split the season series.