The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New York Islanders to begin the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday, April 17.
Rough finish
Finishing the regular season with 113 points, a 52-21-9 record and clinching the Metropolitan Division, the Canes took home their third division championship in a row. Yet despite the on-ice success this season, serious questions remain as the team enters the playoffs.
The team's star winger, Andrei Svechnikov, was injured during the March 12 matchup with the Las Vegas Golden Knights and was confirmed to be out for the season with an ACL Tear on March 14.
Since his injury, the Canes have had a Power Play percentage of 10.6%, the second worst in the league since March 11, and a percentage of 19.8% on the season, ranking No. 20 in the league. In that stretch, the team had a record of 9-9-1 to finish the season.
Forward Andrei Svechnikov will be out indefinitely with a knee injury. https://t.co/o85IYbVDCL— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 14, 2023
Picking up the slack
Svechnikov's campaign ended with 55 points, and despite missing the final month, the forward is fourth in points on the team.
Forward Martin Nečas led the team with a career-best 71 points, star forward Sebastian Aho finished with 67 points and a team-best 36 goals, and 38-year-old defenseman Brent Burns continued to defy the expectations of a player his age, notching 61 points on the year.
Past that trio, though, the only player on the team with more than 40 points is forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi with 43. Kotkaniemi has started to find a groove offensively and put up 29 of his 43 points in the second half of the season, but missing a key piece like Svechnikov means the team will need to pick up the slack to make up for a Svechnikov-less squad if they want to have their hands on the Stanley Cup come June.
Goaltending entering the playoffs
Entering the playoffs, it is unknown who will get the start in net, but by the statistics, 33-year-old Finnish netminder Antti Raanta may be the one who offers the Canes the best chance at success.
Over his last 20 games, Raanta has had a .913 SV%. His Danish counterpart, Frederik Andersen, has had a .899 SV% in his last 20 games, letting in four goals on 34 shots in the season's final contest against the Florida Panthers.
It should also be noted that with the Hurricanes' AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, seemingly on track to miss the Calder Cup Playoffs, the team may run a three-goaltender rotation and call up rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, who had a .909 SV% and a 15-7-5 record in 27 appearances for the Wolves this season.
Some stats since March 11 right before the Svechnikov injury now that the season is officially over. Canes have a 10.6% PP% since his injury. + Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta's last 20 games. Andersen with an .899 sv%, Raanta with a .913 sv% pic.twitter.com/lrS9MNd6X7— Logan Allard (@LoganA_CLT) April 14, 2023
Scouting the Islanders
While the Hurricanes' power play is a serious concern, the Islanders are no strangers to power play struggles. The one team that has been worse on the man advantage since March 11 is the Islanders, sporting a percentage of 8.3% since that point, and a 15.8% over the 82-game season, ranking their Power Play No. 30 in a league of 32.
This series could also serve as a stepping stone for the Canes' power play to find its groove, with the Islanders' penalty kill killing off only 78.6% of the team's penalties since March 11 and 80.3% since the All-Star break a month prior. The Canes have also won their previous three tilts against the Islanders, winning the season series 3-1.
However, with Islanders center Mathew Barzal returning from injury and goaltender Ilya Sorokin with the No. 3 save percentage in the league, sporting a .924 SV% in 62 games this season, it remains essential that the Hurricanes do not underestimate their opponent.
Second round matchups
If the Canes defeat the Islanders, they'll look to take on the winner of the series between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.
New Jersey finished their season 52-22-8 with 112 points in the standings, seemingly nipping at the heels of the Canes for the Metro's first-place spot all season and splitting the season series as well.
The Canes have struggled against the Rangers. After losing their second-round series against them last year, they have dropped three of their four contests with the Rangers this season. Not only are the Rangers led in net by last season's Vezina Trophy Winner, Igor Shesterkin, both teams loaded up on offensive firepower at the trade deadline. With the Rangers' acquisitions of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko and the Devils' addition of Timo Meier, the Canes will have to find their scoring touch and play lockdown defense to stop the offensive assault these teams are capable of.
Looking to round one
The Hurricanes will begin their best-of-seven series with the Islanders at home at 7 p.m. on March 17.