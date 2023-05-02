On Thursday, April 27, the Carolina Panthers selected University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the first selection of the entire NFL Draft and the first of five selections for the Panthers.
The coveted No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft was scored in a blockbuster trade that sent multiple first and second-round picks to the Chicago Bears and star wide receiver D.J. Moore.
The Panthers used the newfound capital to draft Young, the first first-round quarterback drafted by the Panthers since Cam Newton in 2011.
The Panthers utilized their five other draft pick to select four players, packaging picks 93 and 132 to move up to pick 80 in the third round.
Round one: A+
In the first round, the Panthers selected the highly touted and egregiously productive quarterback Young, who took Alabama to a college national title game and won the Heisman trophy in 2021.
Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns in two years as a starter at Alabama. The successful quarterback fits the Panthers' most significant need, as the Panthers have had seven quarterbacks start in four years.
Round two: A
In the second round, the Panthers selected the University of Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound workout warrior.
Mingo was not the most productive in college, but his intangibles are off the charts. Mingo ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.
The Panthers add a young offensive weapon to pair with their young quarterback. Mingo joins an expansive receiver room containing Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault.
Round three: C+
In the third round, the Panthers traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers to move from pick 93 to pick 80 to select University of Oregon defensive end, D.J. Johnson.
Johnson was a solid defensive end for the Ducks, collecting nine sacks in three years. Johnson also had a productive NFL Scouting Combine performance, recording a 4.49-second 40-yard dash time at 260 pounds and ranked fourth for all defensive ends in the bench press, racking 28 reps of 225 pounds.
However, according to the NFL Mock Draft Database, the 24-year-old Oregon Ducks prospect was projected to fall to the sixth round. Instead of letting Johnson fall to them at 93, the Panthers got antsy and pulled the trigger on a trade heavily weighted in the Steelers' hands.
Round four: B
In the fourth round, the Panthers selected North Carolina State University (NC State) offensive guard Chandler Zavala, reuniting Zavala and former NC State offensive tackle and 2022 Panthers first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu.
Zavala was a two-time first-team all-Mountain East Conference player while attending Fairmont State University before transferring to NC State, where he was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference player in 2022.
Round five: B+
For the Panthers' final pick of the NFL Draft, they selected Florida State University safety Jammie Robinson.
Robinson is coming off two starting seasons for Florida State, where he recorded 183 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, a sack, two forced fumbles and five interceptions.
Like Zavala, Robinson also has connections to a current Carolina Panthers player Jaycee Horn, as Robinson started his collegiate career at Horn's alma mater, the University of South Carolina.
Final grade: A-
The Panthers walk out of the 2023 NFL Draft with one franchise-altering player in Young, two future starters in Mingo and Robinson and two contributors with high upside in Johnson and Zavala.
The solid haul compliments the two previous team-building drafts Panther General Manager Scott Fitterer handled. Fitterer has scrounged up solid players and contributors in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts and finally scored his first major splash in Young.
With a quarterback to operate the offense and a defense stocked to the brim with talent and physicality, the Panthers enter 2023 in a prime position to swing for the No. 1 spot in the NFC South division.